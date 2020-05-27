Twitter Can’t Rein In Donald Trump

But what do you do about it? Klausutis has a solution, one that is supported by Kara Swisher, who first reported on the letter in the Times: When the president lies and spreads fake news, Twitter should delete the tweets. Twitter, indirectly addressing the backlash that followed Klausutis’s letter, took a different approach, unveiling a new feature that “fact-checks” the president’s tweets and that, unsurprisingly, led to Trump threatening to “close them down.”



These are understandable, if grossly belated (in Twitter’s case anyway), responses to a thorny problem. The president tweets conspiracy theories, cruel and often false personal attacks, and complete nonsense. But the possible solutions are far from straightforward and are often counterproductive. Dorsey could theoretically kick Trump off Twitter, but unfortunately the president of the United States cannot be de-platformed. He would simply grab hold of another bullhorn.

Trump’s unhinged social media presence is often presented as being hypothetically dangerous. His followers might ingest a dangerous and unproven drug to fight Covid-19; his opposition to voting by mail may be a signal to his supporters to challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 election. It is also regularly presented as a kind of sport—never forget that CNN’s Chris Cillizza described Trump as “the Michael Jordan of name-calling.” Klausutis had a more straightforward and heartbreaking response: Trump’s tweets denigrate “the most painful thing that [he] has ever had to deal with.”

