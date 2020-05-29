I Gave Birth While Incarcerated During a Pandemic

For our meals, they would bring our trays to us, but there were times when trays were being forgotten. Sometimes it was just a cheese sandwich that they were giving us—two pieces of bread and maybe one or two pieces of cheese and an outdated juice that was already all fermented.

Seeing the medical staff, it was more nerve-wracking and—I would say—more harmful to a pregnant woman than anything, because it was the same medical staff that was seeing the general population, including individuals that were diagnosed with Covid, coming into our unit or making us go to the medical building. (They always would tell us if we went there that they had everything bleached down and cleaned, but there were a lot of times that you would go and you wouldn’t even catch a hint of the smell of bleach.) Between the hospital or through the corrections officers who would take us, there was fear of being exposed. There were something like 40 cases already.

It got to the point where us pregnant females were denying our medical treatment. It was almost like a boycott. We came together as a unit and we discussed our fears. We only had each other. We had nobody else. We had no access to the news. We all came together, and every time one of us was told that we had an appointment, we were like, “Nope. Not going.” The officers would almost make us feel guilty and try to talk us into it. We stood by our decisions, and we didn’t go. Me, personally, before I made my decision, I spoke to my fiancé about it because it’s his daughter, too. Plus, he has access to the media and the public knowledge of the coronavirus, where we didn’t. I mean, we knew about it. We knew it was severe. We knew it was getting bad, but without having the news or access to really the radio, we were going off of what family was telling us.