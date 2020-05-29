I Gave Birth While Incarcerated During a Pandemic

I got to Bedford Hills in the beginning of February, but I was hearing a little bit about coronavirus beforehand. It really didn’t seem to be that major. It had been a good week or so that I was in Bedford Hills before I was hearing other female inmates talking about it, because they were the most concerned, being so close to one another. Trying to take the extra precaution to keep ourselves safe and keep each other safe, it was almost becoming a battle. Towards the end of April, maybe early May, we were getting access to masks. We were restricted on how many gloves we could grab each day. The only time we had access to hand sanitizer was when we were leaving the unit we were housed in—for pregnant women—to go to general population, and get medical care.

When we got moved to that unit for pregnant women, they weren’t set up for anything. There was a night, a pouring-down rainstorm, when they pulled all the pregnant women out from each unit that they were in and took us to a new building. The plumbing didn’t work. Everything backed up if you flushed a toilet. The showers weren’t working. Nothing was set up. There was no phone access. There was no kiosk to email or to receive any type of pictures from our family.

For our meals, they would bring our trays to us, but there were times where trays were being forgotten. Sometimes it was just a cheese sandwich that they were giving us—two pieces of bread and maybe one or two pieces of cheese and an outdated juice that was already all fermented.

Seeing the medical staff, it was more nerve-wracking and—I would say—more harmful to a pregnant woman than anything, because it was the same medical staff that was seeing the general population, including individuals that were diagnosed with Covid, coming into our unit or making us go to the medical building. (They always would tell us if we went there that they had everything bleached down and cleaned, but there were a lot of times that you would go and you wouldn’t even catch a hint of the smell of bleach.) Between the hospital or through the corrections officers who would take us, there was fear of being exposed. There were something like 40 cases already.