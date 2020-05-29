The Trump Administration Has Abandoned Worker Safety at the Worst Moment

There’s no good answer—beyond, that is, the priorities of a Republican administration that’s resistant to the idea that workers possess any rights at all. OSHA refuses to establish enforceable rules for what businesses must do to protect workers from a virus that’s now killed more than 100,000 Americans. Congressional Democrats want OSHA to issue an emergency temporary standard that would penalize employers who failed to comply, and a House-passed coronavirus bill now stalled in the Senate would require OSHA to do so. But Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, whose Cabinet department includes OSHA, has stated repeatedly that the tools already at OSHA’s disposal are sufficient. (Scalia is the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and he shares his father’s dim view of government regulation.)

The idea that OSHA’s existing apparatus is all that’s needed to punish employers who willfully expose their workers to Covid-19 is hard to square with OSHA’s record of never having done so—or rather, not until this past week, OSHA administrator Loren Sweatt told the congressional panel. (According to Braden Campbell of Law 360, Sweatt’s description of OSHA’s lone citation “was not clearly audible.”* A DOL spokesperson later clarified that the citation was to Winder Nursing Inc., a retirement home in Winder, Georgia, where 27 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, according to Georgia state records, and 13 residents have died from the virus. The citation was for late reporting of staff hospitalizations. The fine was $3903.60.)

A single, late-breaking OSHA citation just before a scheduled oversight hearing is also a poor match for the deaths by coronavirus of 299 health care workers (according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and 68 grocery workers (according to the United Food and Commercial Workers), and 67 meat-packers (according to the Food and Environment Reporting Network).