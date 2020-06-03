Climate Change Is Going to Hit Palestine Particularly Hard

Despite Israel’s status as a leader in green technology, the Israeli government has offered no serious policy response to climate change, per a report by the Israel Union for Environmental Defense. The country has failed to meet its low-bar Paris Agreement targets. (The targets are so modest that Israel could increase its overall emissions while still meeting them.) In fact, most Israelis aren’t particularly concerned about the climate crisis in the first place.

In a 2018 survey by the Pew Research Center, Israel was found to be the least concerned about climate change out of 26 countries surveyed. Just 38 percent of Israeli respondents said they saw climate change as a major threat. Israel’s National Adaptation Plan for climate change, originally proposed in 2009, was finally passed in July 2018. The plan largely focuses on the military’s strategic needs, while lacking fundamental elements such as a strategy for using green energy, instead putting forward a plan to shift to natural gas. (Natural gas still produces significant carbon dioxide emissions.) Politicians have rarely talked about climate change amid Israel’s ongoing political chaos, following three elections that failed to produce a governing coalition. As in Palestine, most climate change advocacy work in Israel comes from private nongovernmental organizations such as the aforementioned Israel Union for Environmental Defense.

“When climate change bites, it will exacerbate and multiply the preexisting inequalities already in place.”

Israeli climate activists are frustrated. “The government hasn’t been doing nearly enough,” said Michael Bäcklund, an Israeli climate activist, striker, and organizer with Strike 4 Future Israel. “We have been saying that climate policies in Europe are not perfect and not enough, but they’re nonexistent in Israel.” The problem extends to public discourse more generally, he added: “The public doesn’t really understand what climate change is. Many think it’s related to the ozone layer. And the media doesn’t connect natural disasters like floods, which have been occurring much more frequently in the past 10 to 15 years, to the climate crisis.”