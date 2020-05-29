Trump’s One Constant Is a Fetish for Bloodshed

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership,” he wrote. “Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.” He went on: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen.” Trump added, “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” (Trump claimed on Friday, somewhat unpersuasively, that this was a mere statement of fact instead of a threat.)

Trump, like many weak men, sees threats and acts of physical violence as a means to project strength. His combative personality is not a healthy way for any adult man to live, something that Trump himself once seemed to acknowledge. “It makes me feel so good to hit ‘sleazebags’ back—much better than seeing a psychiatrist (which I never have!),” he boasted on Twitter in November 2012. It would be nice to have a president whose instinctual response to a crisis is reducing tensions instead of fueling them, but the United States is not so lucky right now.

Trump’s phrase on looting and shooting isn’t even his own creation. It can be traced back to Walter Headley, who drew national attention during his tenure as Miami’s police chief in the 1960s. Headley often clashed with civil rights leaders over his harsh policing tactics—including dogs, shotguns, and stop-and-frisk policies—in African American neighborhoods under his jurisdiction. “This is war,” he proclaimed in 1967. “We haven’t had any serious problems with civil uprisings and looting because I’ve let the word filter down that when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”