Trump’s One Constant Is a Fetish for Bloodshed

Earlier this month, armed white protesters bearing Confederate flags and semiautomatic rifles strode through the halls of Michigan’s capitol building to challenge the state’s stay-at-home order. State lawmakers, fearing violence, canceled their legislative session to defuse the crisis. President Donald Trump sympathized with those who sought to intimidate the legitimate government of an American state. “The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire,” he wrote on Twitter. “These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”

The president struck a different tone toward another outburst of civil unrest on Thursday night. Protesters in Minneapolis set a police precinct building on fire as demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd intensified. Floyd’s brutal death at the hands of four local police officers, which was captured by footage from a bystander, drew condemnation from across the political spectrum, including from Trump himself. But while other political leaders urged calm on Thursday night, Trump sought to make things worse.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership,” he wrote. “Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.” He went on: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen.” Trump added, “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” (Trump claimed on Friday, somewhat unpersuasively, that this was a mere statement of fact instead of a threat.)

Trump, like many weak men, sees threats and acts of physical violence as a means to project strength. His combative personality is not a healthy way for any adult man to live, something that Trump himself once seemed to acknowledge. “It makes me feel so good to hit ‘sleazebags’ back—much better than seeing a psychiatrist (which I never have!),” he boasted on Twitter in November 2012. It would be nice to have a president whose instinctual response to a crisis is reducing tensions instead of fueling them, but the United States is not so lucky right now.