The Deep Amnesia of Our National Conscience

The history of violence and unrest in this country offers few straightforward doctrines.

A fear is setting in in some corners that this message could resonate with voters—just as it was feared that the right would capitalize on the activities of antifascists and hostile confrontations with Trump officials during the midterm elections, which Democrats ultimately swept. Of course, white backlash shouldn’t be discounted as a political force. In fact, it doesn’t seem altogether trivial that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and journey to the center of American life began less than a year after the protests in Ferguson. But overall, the history of violence and unrest in this country offers few straightforward doctrines. The riots at Stonewall marked a new beginning for one civil rights movement. The riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King, after spurring the passage of the last major civil rights act, brought the apex of another to an end.

A recent paper from Princeton political scientist Omar Wasow found that protester-initiated violence in that period bolstered support for repressive measures and may have contributed to Nixon’s victory in the 1968 election. Another paper from Harvard’s Ryan Enos, New York University’s Aaron Kaufman, and UC Merced’s Melissa Sands found that the riots in Los Angeles following the beating of Rodney King in 1992 led to the registration and mobilization of Democratic voters and boosted local support for liberal policy initiatives. On the right, the list of murderers and would-be terrorists inspired by racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric over the past several years is too long to offer even in brief. None of them have toppled Donald Trump and his party as political entities, although they probably haven’t helped them much either. A mass shooting by a pro-life activist left three dead and nine injured in 2015, and the National Abortion Federation has documented over 400 instances of vandalism against abortion providers and advocates over the last decade. Both of these facts have been immaterial to mainstream abortion discourse and electoral politics.

The most that can be decisively taken from all this is that the factors that render radical action productive or counterproductive, effectual or ineffectual, are complex. Most of the people we can expect to try that calculus are going to be far from the ground where action actually happens, and the actors may well have a different sense entirely of what political success—in the moment or in the aggregate—actually means. On Thursday night, a precinct was burned and the police fled. To the people who burned it, this was a victory, of a kind, against one of the public institutions least accountable to the public and responsive to democratic will.

For all the awareness that has been raised about the inequities of the criminal justice system and for all the reforms that have been passed or attempted over the last decade, policing in America has not fundamentally changed. Police killings haven’t declined and body cameras have succeeded mostly in providing evidence that abuses are still common. We’ve made modest progress within the carceral institutions where people are sent once the police are done with them, and have narrowed, here and there, the list of things the police might confront someone for to begin with. But if you are confronted by the police—even if you are unarmed and most especially if you are black—there remains a chance that you will have your throat pressed into asphalt until you are dead. That is what the protests are about.