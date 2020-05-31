The Flawed Politics of a Law-and-Order Campaign

Largely forgotten is how close the 1968 election was, thanks to a dramatic late charge by Humphrey and the partial collapse of George Wallace’s third-party campaign. As Rick Perlstein writes in Nixonland, “A few thousand more votes for Wallace in North Carolina and Tennessee, a shift of 1 percent of the vote in New Jersey or Ohio ... and the election would have been thrown into the [Democratic] House of Representatives.”

In a tight election, almost everything is decisive. But the thing that probably did the most to doom Humphrey had nothing to do with race and riots: Nixon, using Anna Chennault as an intermediary, convinced South Vietnamese officials to scuttle their peace talks before the November election.

The riots in 1968—the cities burning after the April assassination of Martin Luther King and the pitched battles in the streets of Chicago as mostly white antiwar demonstrators at the Democratic National Convention were pitted against Mayor Richard Daley’s thuggish police force—were clearly significant, but in The Making of the President 1968, Theodore White gives almost as much weight to the cultural war provoked by student takeovers of elite universities like Columbia as he does to Nixon’s attempts to stir up racial animosity. (The student protests, he wrote, symbolized “the rejection of society by people who were brought up to inherit that society.”)

The Nixon campaign artfully combined the two aspects of the law-and-order issue in powerful TV ads that depended on pictures and music far more than words. A typical spot showed angry white faces, while burning buildings were the only symbol of the violence that devastated the inner cities. In the voice-over for that ad, Nixon says solemnly, “Let us recognize that the first civil right of every American is to be free from domestic violence.”