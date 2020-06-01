The Political Elites’ Pointless Calls for More Leadership

It is only a slight exaggeration to say America is burning. Protests over the killing of George Floyd by police have led to destruction of property in many cities across the country over the past few days; in Washington, DC, fires were set near the White House. These protests were characterized by endless incidents of the police deploying aggressive force against the crowds, using batons, rubber bullets, tear gas, and even their vehicles—frequently, according to attendees, unprovoked. Cops targeted the press, even when clearly marked.

It’s understandable to not want to see America in this state, and to be eager for a return to peace; it’s certainly uncomfortable to see the violence that is usually implicit and hidden spill out into full public view. In response to this anxiety, many called for “leadership,” a familiar yearning cry during the Trump presidency. CNN’s S.E. Cupp tweeted: “America is broken, and needs love, healing, and most of all leadership.” The New York Times columnist Kara Swisher had a particularly bad idea, calling for former presidents Obama, Clinton, George W. Bush (though she erroneously tagged his late father), and Jimmy Carter, along with Joe Biden, to “address the nation together.” She added that “we are at a moment where we need some unity of leadership,” and later clarified that she was “not thinking of them slinging platitudes, but honestly discussing their own role in this too.”



The idea of George W. Bush and Bill Clinton getting together to talk about how they upheld American racism is an absurd fantasy—literally the stuff of cartoons. You might as well embrace what you’re doing and say you wish Dumbledore could be here to sort it all out, too. Imagine what this Super Smash Bros. of former presidents would actually say, if they were to hop on the same call and address the nation. They would call for love and hope and togetherness, for healing and progress. They would call for an end to violence, without ever saying that it is the police who are being violent towards people and not property. And it is certainly impossible to imagine they would be able to endorse any sort of concrete measures to end police violence and eradicate white supremacy; if Barack Obama voices support for defunding the police, I will retract my skepticism.



This fixation on leadership, pining for either specific former presidents or some nebulous concept of a Good Leader to save us, is as far from what we need right now as it could possibly be. The evidence at hand strongly suggests that the leaders we currently have are completely wrong about what it is that they need to do; if they were to Lead More, they would take us directly down the wrong path. We need these leaders to stop leading, and start listening. We do not need to hear another empty condemnation of racism that fails to identify the police as the problem. I am certainly not interested in hearing George W. Bush muse on how racist his presidency was, unless it is being done at a war crimes tribunal.

