Bill de Blasio Has Failed

It was de Blasio at his most obtuse, no small accomplishment given his seven bumbling years as mayor. He had surely seen video that proved that his description of events was inaccurate—the police were not surrounded; they chose to drive through a crowd. Later, he praised police officers for displaying “restraint” over the weekend. The NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association, possibly the nastiest police union in the country, repaid his kindness by doxxing his daughter, Chiara, who was arrested while protesting in Manhattan on Sunday evening. The Sergeants Benevolent Society tweeted out an internal arrest report, which contained her driver’s license information and address, something the NYPD does not usually do.



De Blasio has since tried to shift course. Perhaps sensing that the Sergeants Benevolent Association, a habitual line-stepper, had finally gone too far, he condemned the officers who drove into a crowd and demanded the investigation of another who drew his gun on protesters in Union Square. But it was too late. De Blasio’s abject deference to the cops has been the crowning failure of a miserable coronavirus season, which began with the mayor bungling the city’s initial response to the pandemic and insisting on maintaining his ridiculous regimen at his gym in Park Slope, even as everyone else entered lockdown.



His recent comments are all the more infuriating given that police reform was the centerpiece of his first campaign for mayor in 2013. An ad featuring his biracial son, Dante, was widely credited with sealing the deal in a competitive field. “I want to tell you a little bit about Bill de Blasio,” his son says, sitting in the family’s kitchen. “He’s the only Democrat with the guts to really break from the Bloomberg years,” he continues, citing de Blasio’s pledge to end stop and frisk. “Bill de Blasio will be a mayor for every New Yorker, no matter where they lived or what they look like, and I’d say that even if he weren’t my Dad.”