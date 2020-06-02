Bill de Blasio Has Failed

In recent days, New York Police Department officers have violently thrown protesters to the ground, arrested journalists, maced a state senator, and used a car door to strike a man standing in the street. In one video that circulated on social media, a police officer removed the face mask of a black man, whose hands were in the air, to pepper spray him. There is abundant evidence that the NYPD has escalated confrontations with protesters who have been agitating against police brutality, and there are a number of documented instances of misconduct. And even in this age of live-streamed protest, there are surely other instances of unprovoked aggression that have gone undocumented.

Asked about video showing two police cars plowing through a crowd in Brooklyn, Mayor Bill de Blasio was unambiguous: It was actually the protesters’ fault. Although he described the video as “upsetting,” de Blasio said it was “inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers.” The officers, he continued, had no choice but to “get out” of an “impossible” predicament. “If the protestors had just gotten out of the way we wouldn’t be talking about this situation,” he said.



It was de Blasio at his most obtuse, no small accomplishment given his seven bumbling years as mayor. He had surely seen video that proved that his description of events was inaccurate—the police were not surrounded, they chose to drive through a crowd. Later, he praised police officers for displaying “restraint” over the weekend. The NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association, possibly the nastiest police union in the country, repaid his kindness by doxxing his daughter Chiara, who was arrested while protesting in Manhattan on Sunday evening. The Sergeants Benevolent Society tweeted out an internal arrest report, which contained her drivers license and address, something the NYPD does not usually do.



De Blasio has since tried to shift course. Perhaps sensing that the Sergeants Benevolent Association, a habitual line-stepper, had finally gone too far, he condemned the officers who drove into a crowd, and demanded the investigation of another who drew his gun on protesters in Union Square. But it was too late. De Blasio’s abject deference to the cops has been the crowning failure of a miserable coronavirus season, which began with the mayor bungling the city’s initial response to the pandemic and insisting on maintaining his ridiculous regimen at his gym in Park Slope even as everyone else entered lockdown.

