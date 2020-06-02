When Kysilkova shows Nordland his first portrait, something truly unusual happens: Nordland’s eyes widen, the lines on his gaunt face deepen, and his mouth falls open in a wail. In shock over the proof that somebody has seen him so closely—witnessed him as he is, not as a criminal or a junkie, but as a person—Nordland breaks down in a crisis of self-recognition.

The scene is reminiscent of a passage in Ben Lerner’s Leaving the Atocha Station, in which the protagonist, Adam, witnesses another man break “suddenly into tears, convulsively catching his breath” while looking at Roger Van der Weyden’s Descent From the Cross in the Prado Museum. Adam is baffled that anyone could have such a “profound experience of art”; Ree’s movie, in contrast, is a dispatch from inside that moment of collapse. Whereas Lerner’s book is about our estrangement from beauty, other people, and, ultimately, ourselves, Nordland’s face rejects the idea that art is difficult to access or feel. Nordland’s harrowing reaction to his portrait is natural—an unmediated response to seeing himself faithfully reflected.

Ree’s documentary falls in a tradition of intensely emotional art that worries at the boundaries between artist and subject, fiction and reality. Kysilkova and Nordland are engaged in a symbiotic relationship facilitated by art. “She sees me very well,” Nordland says, “but she forgets I can see her, too.” Because of the effort and support Kysilkova pours into Nordland’s fragile well-being, he does not remain a passive subject but blossoms into a narrator in his own right. When it is Kysilkova’s turn to be vulnerable, having fallen on hard times, she shies away from intimacy with Nordland. It’s not so easy to be the subject of somebody’s gaze, it turns out.