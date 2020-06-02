A Profound Experience of Art

A young woman stands in front of a canvas, painting a swan nestling in tall reeds. The canvas is bigger than she is, so she must travel around its surface to fill in the details. Finally, after several days, it’s finished: “The Swan Song.” The bird is curled up on the ground, safe in her own home, but there is a sense of danger, too—anything could come barreling through the greenery.



These are the first moments of The Painter and the Thief, a documentary by the Norwegian director Benjamin Ree. After graduating from a Special Jury Prize at Sundance to wide online streaming release in May, Ree’s film has proved a hit with viewers in search of a strong dose of raw human emotion. An unlikely film about beauty, fate, and the radical politics of forgiveness, The Painter and the Thief will restore your faith in human intimacy, no matter how battered that faith might be.

The titular painter is Barbora Kysilkova, a young Czech woman who painstakingly reproduces photographic images in oils. After grainy tape shows “The Swan Song” exhibited at a crowded gallery party—Kysilkova smiling, shy but thrilled—the film cuts to closed circuit television footage of two thieves taking the “The Swan Song” out of its frame, rolling it up, and walking away.

Kysilkova’s paintings are worth €10,000 to €20,000 each, and the movie initially masquerades as a who-dunnit. But we quickly learn that the titular thief is a man called Karl-Bertil Nordland. After his arrest, Kysilkova confronts him gingerly in the courtroom about the whereabouts of her painting. He claims that he can’t remember where he put it, but that he took the painting because he thought that it was beautiful. Instead of pressing the matter, she asks if she can paint his portrait.