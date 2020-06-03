Protest Medics on Being Targeted by the Police, in Their Own Words

“It felt like everyone was just asking to go home, but they started hitting us with tear gas.”

Emma, 23, Pittsburgh: Some young white men had burned an empty cop car. But at that point in the protest, a lot of people were starting to go home. I don’t even know how many cop cars came down, maybe 20-plus? They kettled everybody. We were a little further up, maybe a mile or two, and we saw all of the cars and thought, “Alright, they’re going to start tear gassing people and hitting people with pepper spray.” And when we got there, that’s what they were doing. For the most part, people had their hands up. They made barricades with trash cans. It felt like everyone was just asking to go home, but they started hitting us with tear gas. I had goggles on so I felt comfortable being in the crowd. I don’t have a background in medicine, but I had read a lot the night before to prepare and I felt like, I’m ready to put saline solution in someone’s eyes. The people they hit, the ones we treated, were just walking. They were so young: two were in their late teens, maybe.

Sabrina: It was just treating injury after injury. We treated a lot of people who had been hit in the hands because they were blocking their faces with their hands—I saw broken fingers, slashes across their fingers needing stitches. Tear gas was being thrown by police, smoke bombs were being thrown to obscure our vision.

On who helped

Arianna: I ended up leaving with my group, and we went to a friend’s house. We kind of sat down for a bit, talked, and then things started getting set on fire close by—a liquor store, some restaurants, and the flames were totally blazing, and started to kind of engulf that area in smoke and ash. We went outside and looked into the sky, and all these glowing embers were starting to land on trees and on houses and backyards. It was kind of everywhere. And it was extremely scary, because suddenly it was like, these stores and businesses are burning, but near these residential areas full of homes and kids and families, and the combination of people who live in this area, it’s white people, and it’s also Latinx communities, and Black people and Native people.

“There was a really intense rush to put out any risk of a fire.”

There was a really intense rush to put out any risk of a fire. We all doused my friend’s house in water, and hooked up the hoses, and everyone was doing that to their own homes and their neighbors’ homes. It was a mad dash to protect what was left. And I walked out to the corner with my friend and we saw a bank in flames—it wasn’t totally engulfed yet, but it was on the precipice of being an unstoppable situation. I was so tired and I was kind of flashing in and out of whether I thought it was a dream, just because of the light and how it was affecting my eyes, it was very surreal.