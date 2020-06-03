Protest Medics on Being Targeted by the Police, in Their Own Words

Then this random group of people came running around the corner with this firehose—no one knew where they had come from. They hooked it up to the fire hydrant, and I helped hold up the hose, and we put out this fire. That was adjacent to a home that was really close to the flames, and that was our first priority. If that house would have caught on fire, it would have put the adjacent row of homes at risk.

Shirin: On Friday night, I was washing out someone’s eyes on a sidewalk, fairly removed from the protests, when someone kicked me in the back, and it was a police officer trying to tell us that we had to move. And I was trying to communicate to him that we would comply as soon as possible, but the woman I was helping could not see and could not get up. We were surrounded, and one of the officers grabbed her by the arm and dragged her into a nearby park. And I had to finish and help her there.

Sabrina: One of the most traumatic injuries I saw, it was a woman who police had shot with rubber projectiles, directly at her face. It completely split her face open. She was losing a lot of blood. She had a mask that had been folded up, and someone had given her a bandanna, and those were completely soaked with blood, and she’s holding them with pressure. I grabbed her and her friend who was helping her get through the crowds. She couldn’t really walk, she was starting to go in and out like she was going to faint, and I couldn’t get her back to where medics were. I took her under the eaves of some stores and was trying to treat her, and somebody else came over, an EMT, and he said, “Can I help?” I said, “Here’s my bag, get in there, get gloves on.”