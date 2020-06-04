The Stock Market Is an Engine of Civic Destruction

The stock market has, of course, never been wrong about the prospect of endless returns.

Even before it lit the fuse on that cannon, equity markets “ballooned,” anticipating the huge cushion of Fed cash. Boeing, for example, said it was “rejecting” a corporate bailout—but it issued $25 billion in bonds, which Dayen said was “entirely made possible by the Fed’s implicit guarantee of corporate bond markets.” Carnival Cruises, a company that by all measures of human happiness and worth should not exist, took an understandably huge hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to the Fed’s actions, Dayen wrote, Carnival was able to secure $5.75 billion in loans in March, at a far lower rate than the hedge fund loan sharks it had been considering earlier that month. The Fed saved it hundreds of millions of dollars, and its market cap grew by $3.5 billion; a nice cushion for the likely future waves of coronavirus. All this was thanks to, according to an account in The Wall Street Journal, investors’ “fear of missing out” on the good deal. The FOMO economy thrives. As one Wall Street analyst told CNBC this week: “We have a giant Fed cycle that looks like it’s never going to stop.” The stock market has, of course, never been wrong about the prospect of endless returns.



As Dayen noted, Congress did not have to cede all its power in structuring this rescue to the Fed, but “rescuing investors—rich people like members of Congress and the donors they listen to—makes it easier for Congress to keep ignoring the needs of everyone else.” It is clearly a problem that members of Congress who hold hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in stocks—who themselves would find their portfolios kept afloat by their own actions—are the ones tasked with deciding what to do with the stock market. In this way, the handful of Republicans who took their confidential briefings on the coronavirus situation and spun that knowledge into gold are mostly a different type of corrupt from the rest.



This does not detract from the sordid disgrace of this particular scandal. If these members did indeed profit from the knowledge of a coming pandemic that has so far killed at least 100,000 Americans, they should be in prison; this is the sort of thing that makes one wistful for angry mobs with pitchforks or perhaps putting them in the medieval stocks, for a more fitting punishment. But the more intractable problem is that members of Congress are so rich in the first place, and that this very wealth warps their incentives when it comes to regulating Wall Street—no matter how it’s invested, or how detached they are from that process.



As The Intercept’s Jon Schwarz pointed out in March, the stock market pushes us “psychologically to the right … shredding our instincts for social solidarity.” It gives even regular, middle-class Americans a financial incentive—a literal investment—in things that are otherwise totally opposed to their interests, encouraging fossil fuel companies to continue our death march towards climate change, and health insurance companies to exert an iron grip on Americans’ throats. If your retirement income is tied up in United Health stock, you would stand to lose financially if the government took over providing health insurance to everyone or even if it instituted a public option that eroded some of the company’s market share. This is bad enough if you are simply some Boomer growing more conservative as your wealth grows; it is far worse if that same dynamic applies to members of Congress, who are tasked with making decisions to benefit all of us, not just those with big portfolios.

