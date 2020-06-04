Police Blinded Me in One Eye. I Can Still See Why My Country’s on Fire.

A few days after that, I was taking photos on the highway where protesters were blocking traffic. Media were behind concrete barriers, clearly working as press rather than participants. An officer dressed all in black with plastic shin guards and elbow pads, dangling zip ties from his belt, pepper-sprayed me point-blank in the face. I have a picture of him somewhere, three feet away from me, shot when my camera was staring down the muzzle of his chemical weapon, and the hatred and glee twisting his face still gives me nightmares.

I am thinking about him a lot in recent days, as I watch footage of TV crews being arrested on live air and police spraying what they call “less lethal” rounds into crowds indiscriminately. I am thinking about him as I scroll Twitter, where brave men hide behind burner accounts to tell me “play stupid games win stupid prizes”—alt-right shorthand for calling me a traitor, to either the country or my race. In their discursive world, good white ladies are not supposed to scream that Black lives matter or point out the bigotry inherent in a system of law enforcement that started with slave patrols. White women, to those kinds of men, are not supposed to do much of anything except be quiescent until it is time to have babies or furnish a sexual pretext for some good old-fashioned racism. We are certainly not supposed to refuse to learn our lesson, even after we have been punished by having an eye put out.

Perhaps my best and worst quality is my defiance: I am by nature a frontline sort of person. That is how, over the last half-decade, I have come to document a series of events that would be war crimes if this conflict were international rather than internal. Those things are done with impunity in America, and none of it is new. What is new is that this lawlessness has trickled up into the White House—and now people who have until recently been able to blithely ignore it all are being harmed. The oligarchs and masters of the economy are being hurt by our feckless foreign policy and economic unrest, and the average suburbanite is watching the country burn to the ground while the president tweets encouragement not for the traumatized nation but for the fires.