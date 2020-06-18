How Democracy Dies at the Ballot Box

On Saturday, April 4, Wisconsin Republican state lawmakers gaveled in a special legislative session. Seconds later, they gaveled the session to a close. With the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly spreading, Democratic Governor Tony Evers had called the special session to postpone the scheduled April 7 spring election and switch to all-mail balloting. State Republicans wanted to go ahead, risk be damned. A state Supreme Court seat was up for grabs. If they could keep turnout low, they figured, they would have a better chance at holding the seat. After some last-minute litigation, the election went on as scheduled.

The gambit failed. Maybe it even backfired, motivating Democratic turnout. The liberal challenger in the state court race, Jill Karofsky, defeated the conservative incumbent Daniel Kelly, 55.3 percent to 44.7 percent, narrowing the Republicans’ advantage on the state Supreme Court to 4–3. Democratic voters took to the mail to vote, via Wisconsin’s no-excuse absentee ballot system, at much greater rates than their Republican counterparts. Turnout was very high for a spring election.

Perhaps the outcome of the bitterly contested race was an encouraging sign for Democrats. Even as GOP state legislators risked public health to limit turnout, Democrats could still win in a crucial swing state. Or maybe it was a discouraging harbinger of a chaotic and disputed November election to come—one in which the future of the country will not be fought over competing ideas and visions of the common good, but will hinge instead on gnat-straining procedural disputes over voting rules, with partisan legislators, lawyers, and judges playing a disproportionate role. In this grimmer version of democracy, one party (the Republicans) deliberately let voting be difficult and even dangerous, especially for those most likely to vote for the other party, as the price of victory. In this view of things, the April balloting in Wisconsin was yet another example of the kind of hyper-partisan calculus that now threatens the foundational definition of modern democracy—free and fair elections.

This final point poses a dark dilemma. In a healthy democracy, voting should be straightforward, fair, and equal. Any such system would make every effort to ensure that all parties should believe enough in their ideas to think that the more people participated, the better they would do. But what happens when only one party acts this way? In theory, the answer should be simple: That party should fight like hell to secure and sustain a democracy in which everybody can vote. In reality, though, it’s not so simple. The electoral rules are already stacked in such a way to make it difficult for Democrats to gain enough power to definitively change them—and as the stakes become higher, the fights over voting are destroying the shared sense of electoral legitimacy at the foundation of American democracy. Maybe we need not only to think about who is allowed to vote, but also to take a close look at just how we vote altogether.