How Democracy Dies at the Ballot Box

Perhaps the outcome of the bitterly contested race was an encouraging sign for Democrats. Even as GOP state legislators risked public health to limit turnout, Democrats could still win in a crucial swing state. Or maybe it was a discouraging harbinger of a chaotic and disputed November election to come—one in which the future of the country will not be fought over competing ideas and visions of the common good, but will hinge instead on gnat-straining procedural disputes over voting rules, with partisan legislators, lawyers, and judges playing a disproportionate role. In this grimmer version of democracy, one party (the Republicans) deliberately let voting be difficult and even dangerous, especially for those most likely to vote for the other party, as the price of victory. In this view of things, the April balloting in Wisconsin was yet another example of the kind of hyper-partisan calculus that now threatens the foundational definition of modern democracy—free and fair elections.

This final point poses a dark dilemma. In a healthy democracy, voting should be straightforward, fair, and equal. Any such system would make every effort to ensure that all parties should believe enough in their ideas to think that the more people participated, the better they would do. But what happens when only one party acts this way? In theory, the answer should be simple: That party should fight like hell to secure and sustain a democracy in which everybody can vote. In reality, though, it’s not so simple. The electoral rules are already stacked in such a way to make it difficult for Democrats to gain enough power to definitively change them—and as the stakes become higher, the fights over voting are destroying the shared sense of electoral legitimacy at the foundation of American democracy. Maybe we need not only to think about who is allowed to vote, but also to take a close look at just how we vote altogether.

It’s already clear that the 2020 election will be unlike any other in American history. Covid-19 is almost certain to linger well into November—which means that the share of Americans mailing their ballot, rather than casting it in person, will likely far eclipse the standing record of 22 percent ballots cast by mail or absentee ballot in 2018. This transition can be either relatively smooth and fair, or bumpy and unequal. Much depends on the political decisions that governors and legislators make. Should everyone get a ballot mailed automatically to them—or at least an application? Should the state pay the postage? Can election administrators act fast enough to ensure there are enough ballots printed for everyone who requests them? These shouldn’t be partisan decisions. But they already are.