Hate Is on the Ballot

Now, just three years into the Trump era, and a whole new brand of negative partisan division, my survey finds that these indexes have skyrocketed. Seventy-one percent of Republicans and 55 percent of Democrats now regard the opposition party as a force that stokes baleful national decline. In a study of what they call “lethal mass partisanship,” political scientists Nathan P. Kalmoe and Lilliana Mason found that 15 percent of Republicans and 20 percent of Democrats agree that the country would be better off if a large number of opposing partisans in the public today “just died.”

In view of the GOP’s intense loyalty to Trump now, it’s hard to recall that the nomination of Trump as the standard-bearer of the Republican Party was the culmination of a hostile takeover of the party. It also defied most every form of conventional wisdom about who can win a presidential primary. This was especially true for the “party decides” hypothesis popularized in 2008 by political scientists Marty Cohen, David Karol, Hans Noel, and John Zaller. Not only had Republican elites failed to exert influence on the selection of the party’s nominee, they were completely railroaded by the party’s base, turning the theory of “elite dominance” in nominee selection on its head.

Few elected Republicans attended the 2016 Republican nominating convention, let alone agreed to speak at it. Trump was a pariah among Republican elites even though Republican voters loved him. In the general election, Trump defied every principle of electability. He was crass, rude, unapologetically unqualified. He claimed a judge had been unfair to him in a civil suit because of his Mexican ancestry, told his supporters to rough up protesters at his rallies, and viciously attacked a Gold Star family. But none of these things fazed Republican voters, because the most important thing Trump had going for him was the “R” next to his name, and an uncanny ability to remind people that as bad as he was, the “enemy” was worse. In the darkest days of his campaign, in the week after the release of the Access Hollywood video in which Trump gloats about grabbing women “by the pussy,” Trump would whine to his rally audiences about how much they needed him, that he was their last line of defense against “Crooked Hillary” and a Democratic Party who wanted to end their way of life. He was right, of course, to deploy this strategy. His highlighting of the alternative, Hillary Clinton, tapped right into polarization’s key ingredient: negative partisanship.