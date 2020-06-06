BP Is Not Woke. It’s an Imperialist Success Story.

Bernard Looney, named CEO of the multinational fossil fuel conglomerate BP last fall, has one or two things he’d like you to know. “I hope it goes without saying, I absolutely condemn racial injustice in all forms,” Looney wrote in an email sent out to the company’s global team and then on June 1st posted—like all heartfelt messages of solidarity—to LinkedIn. “Many of you are probably not aware,” he continued, that BP was a “major contributor” to the building of the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in Washington, DC. BP, he says, backs a number of efforts “aimed at trying to get to the root of deep inequities that exist in our society. If we could address some of the basics—like access to education—we might find ways to help heal some of these deep divisions once and for all. I want bp to be right there in the mix—trying to help where we can. It is who we are, and part of our history.”

Is it? Fossil fuels’ rise and reign is a story of white supremacy: of Western powers and corporations claiming resources from the Global South and maintaining access to them through imperial might. At times, that has looked like Britain treating the Middle East as its empire’s gas station. At others, it took the form of CIA-backed coups. The industry’s funding of denial and delay of climate action in recent decades through bodies like the Global Climate Coalition (GCC), which BP left in 1996, and American Petroleum Institute (API), which BP still gives to, has bought it time to keep pouring greenhouse gasses into the air. Cruelly, the places many fuels have been extracted abroad, the Middle East being only one example, are already shouldering the worst of the climate crisis, as Black and brown communities stateside are disproportionately burdened, relative to wealthier white communities, with leaky, polluting fossil fuel infrastructure in their backyards.

The history BP’s current CEO now claims as anti-racist began in 1901, when a well-off British land speculator named William Knox D’Arcy paid off Persia’s waning monarchy for the exclusive rights to explore, drill and profit off the country’s oil. That deal laid the groundwork for the concession system that would give U.S. and European companies control over oil markets for decades to come. D’Arcy became director of the Anglo-Persian Oil Company (APOC) in 1909. To meet growing oil demand from its military and domestic economy, Britain bought a 51 percent equity stake in APOC, turning it into Britain’s national oil company just as World War I broke out. As described in historian Giuliano Garavini’s The Rise and Fall of OPEC in the 20th Century, the entire arrangement was premised on the company hoarding profits as it made paltry payments to the Iranian government, paying as little as possible to get oil out of the ground. APOC’s highest-paid workers were predominately either European or Indian, while local workers were crammed into tents or shantytowns and paid miserable wages that were periodically cut to maintain discipline. “According to the company,” a 1924 petition for better conditions at the sprawling APOC refinery in Abadan wrote, “paying the full salary stops the workers from staying at work during the summer when the weather is hot.”

When the Shah of Iran suddenly revoked APOC’s concession in 1932—citing its grossly skewed distribution of profits—parties broke out in the streets of Tehran. Britain quickly turned to an early version of the World Trade Organization—the League of Nations’ Permanent Court of International Justice—to enforce its property rights. The company told the world about all the good it was doing for the people of Iran—building roads, providing jobs, installing infrastructure—and Britain won its case, securing a new concession set to last for 70 years; the company was also rebranded as the Anglo Iranian Oil Company (AIOC). In 1949, as Iranian oil accounted for some 75 percent of AIOC’s profits, the company paid the Iranian government in royalties roughly half of what it paid to the UK government in taxes alone, all as Brits received a deep discount on oil that Iranians paid market prices for. As ever, Britain’s unfettered access to Iran’s oil was premised on the threat of state violence. “As late as 1946,” Garavini writes, “the British Foreign ministry and ministry of Power had contemplated various options to retain control of Iranian oil, including the ‘use of force. It could be decided that if the Persians would not keep order we would.’”