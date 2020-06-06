BP Is Not Woke. It’s an Imperialist Success Story.

The history BP’s current CEO now claims as anti-racist began in 1901, when a well-off British land speculator named William Knox D’Arcy paid Persia’s waning monarchy for the exclusive rights to explore, drill, and profit from the country’s oil. That deal laid the groundwork for the concession system that would give U.S. and European companies control over oil markets for decades to come. D’Arcy became director of the Anglo-Persian Oil Company in 1909. To meet growing oil demand from its military and domestic economy, Britain bought a 51 percent equity stake in APOC, turning it into Britain’s national oil company just as World War I broke out. As described in historian Giuliano Garavini’s The Rise and Fall of OPEC in the 20th Century, the entire arrangement was premised on the company hoarding profits as it made paltry payments to the Iranian government, paying as little as possible to get oil out of the ground. APOC’s highest-paid workers were predominately either European or Indian, while local workers were crammed into tents or shantytowns and paid miserable wages that were periodically cut to maintain discipline. “According to the company,” a 1924 petition for better conditions at the sprawling APOC refinery in Abadan wrote, “paying the full salary stops the workers from staying at work during the summer when the weather is hot.”

When the Shah of Iran suddenly revoked APOC’s concession in 1932—citing its grossly skewed distribution of profits—parties broke out in the streets of Tehran. Britain quickly turned to an early version of the World Trade Organization—the League of Nations’ Permanent Court of International Justice—to enforce its property rights. The company told the world about all the good it was doing for the people of Iran—building roads, providing jobs, installing infrastructure—and Britain won its case, securing a new concession set to last for 70 years; the company was also rebranded as the Anglo Iranian Oil Company. In 1949, as Iranian oil accounted for some 75 percent of AIOC’s profits, the company paid the Iranian government in royalties roughly half of what it paid to the U.K. government in taxes alone, all as Brits received a deep discount on oil that Iranians paid market prices for. As ever, Britain’s unfettered access to Iran’s oil was premised on the threat of state violence. “As late as 1946,” Garavini writes, “the British Foreign ministry and ministry of Power had contemplated various options to retain control of Iranian oil [including] the use of force. It could be decided that if the Persians would not keep order we would.”

In March 1951, Iranian member of parliament Mohammad Mossadegh led the charge to nationalize AIOC, which was followed by a strike-turned-national uprising out of Abadan. A month later, Mossadegh was named prime minister, and the country’s oil industry was nationalized on May 1. After a two-year crusade by Britain and the United States to oust Mossadegh, including an embargo and failed case before the International Court of Justice, the CIA organized a coup under the codename Operation Ajax in 1953, removing Mossadegh from office and restoring the Shah to power. The new pro-Western government quickly restored U.S. and British access to Iran’s oil, and AIOC rebranded as British Petroleum.

