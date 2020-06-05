Rethinking the Press’s Relationship With Police

Over the last week and a half, over 200 journalists have been maced, beaten with batons, teargassed, and arrested by police while covering anti-police protests. Many of these journalists clearly identified themselves as members of the media; in some instances, reporters appear to be targeted because they identify themselves. While some have been assaulted by protesters or vigilante groups, police are responsible for the overwhelming majority—over 80 percent—of attacks. The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker cataloged 150 press freedom violations in 2019; it is currently investigating nearly 300 incidents from the last week alone. “It’s a scale that we have not seen before,” the organization’s managing editor Kristin McCudden told TIME. “It’s unprecedented in scope without a doubt.”

Journalists have long covered protests with some detachment. This was often literally the case, with cameras and reporters off to the side of the action. Journalists were not to take sides. But now, because of how they have been treated by police, they have been grouped with protesters and have suffered the same violence that is being protested. Reporters have been zip-tied; a cameraman from Australia’s Channel 7 was hit with a riot shield; CNN’s Omar Jimenez was arrested on camera. These are clear violations of the First Amendment. They’re also a wake-up call for journalists who, for too long, have given too much credence to the police’s side of the story.



This implicit bias toward police narratives comes in many forms. It can be seen in grammar. As Nick Martin documented in The New Republic earlier this week, The New York Times used the active voice when describing protesters assaulting journalists (“Protesters struck a journalist with his own microphone”) but used the passive voice when describing police assaulting journalists (“A reporter was hit by a pepper ball on live television by an officer who appeared to be aiming at her”). Many journalistic organizations are inclined to be deferential to the police, while being less respectful of the rabble—a reflection of the power dynamic at work in these situations. The result is language with an air of magical realism, as if tear gas was fired without anyone pulling a trigger and batons floated through the air to hit protesters.



As Mike Laws wrote in The Columbia Journalism Review, “In news coverage of the nationwide protests against police brutality, breezy, anodyne words like deploy, disperse, and engage have served as a gloss on state-licensed aggression, papering over municipal forces’ and National Guardsmen’s frequently appalling crowd-control tactics.” The images we have seen from these protests puncture these cliches. There has been nothing organized or gentle about the way that police have treated protesters or media. People are not “dispersed,” they are charged at and shoved. Tear gas might be “deployed,” but it also burns. Far from being composed figures of order, the police are agents of chaos.

