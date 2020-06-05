Rethinking the Press’s Relationship With Police

This implicit bias toward police narratives comes in many forms. It can be seen in grammar. As Nick Martin documented in The New Republic earlier this week, The New York Times used the active voice when describing protesters assaulting journalists (“Protesters struck a journalist with his own microphone”) but used the passive voice when describing police assaulting journalists (“A reporter was hit by a pepper ball on live television by an officer who appeared to be aiming at her”). Many journalistic organizations are inclined to be deferential to the police, while being less respectful of the rabble—a reflection of the power dynamic at work in these situations. The result is language with an air of magical realism, as if tear gas was fired without anyone pulling a trigger and batons floated through the air to hit protesters.



As Mike Laws wrote in The Columbia Journalism Review, “In news coverage of the nationwide protests against police brutality, breezy, anodyne words like deploy, disperse, and engage have served as a gloss on state-licensed aggression, papering over municipal forces’ and National Guardsmen’s frequently appalling crowd-control tactics.” The images we have seen from these protests puncture these clichés. There has been nothing organized or gentle about the way that police have treated protesters or media. People are not “dispersed,” they are charged at and shoved. Tear gas might be “deployed,” but it also burns. Far from being composed figures of order, the police are agents of chaos.



On Monday, on orders from Attorney General William Barr, police violently removed protesters in Washington, D.C., so the president could have an awkward photo op in front of a church. It was all caught on camera: Protesters and journalists alike were teargassed and beaten. Police, of course, denied all of it. A statement from the U.S. Park Police stated that the peaceful protest wasn’t actually peaceful. The tear gas, moreover, wasn’t tear gas. Reporters were told that officers fired pepper balls and canisters that released some kind of gas that just happened to irritate the eyes and cause them to tear.