Donald Trump Is Celebrating the Wrong Economic Accomplishment

He’s far from alone. Business groups and congressional Republicans have been moaning lately that the $600 sweetener is fouling up their attempts to reopen America. They complain that the additional money in unemployed workers’ pockets is a disincentive for them to get back on the job. As generations of welfare critics have long preached, individual initiative is supposed to collapse when you can make more (or even as much) from not working than working. (Though congressional Republicans do at least concede that there’s also that small matter of a deadly epidemic continuing to rage.)



Conservatives aren’t wrong that a lot of workers got a raise when the coronavirus sent them to the unemployment office. The $600 figure was a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation of what it would take for the typical worker to receive in unemployment benefits a sum roughly equivalent to what that worker would normally receive in salary. But the job losses caused by the lockdown did not fall on the “typical” worker. They were tilted heavily toward low-income people, especially in the fast-food and hotel industries.



Consequently, the median salary replacement achieved under the $600 weekly bonus overshot the target of 100 percent of lost income and worked out to 134 percent of income, according to a mid-May study from the University of Chicago. Two-thirds of those eligible for unemployment benefits are able to pull down more in unemployment than they did on salary, the study concluded. Were the $600 sweetener to be extended another six months through January, the Congressional Budget Office reported Thursday, about five-sixths of recipients would receive more in unemployment benefits than they received on salary.

