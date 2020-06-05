Donald Trump Is Celebrating the Wrong Economic Accomplishment

But that 3.1 million job gain is wiped out when you take into account a statistical glitch that the BLS admits to—the misclassification of about five million workers as “employed” who said they were “not at work for other reasons” than losing their jobs. The likelihood that these people will get their old jobs back diminishes with each passing day. But even aside from the question of job viability for these workers, BLS is required to classify such people as unemployed, and for some as yet ill-explained reason, it didn’t. If it had, BLS says, the unemployment rate would have risen in May to 16.1 percent. And that’s before seasonal adjustment to the jobless count, which would raise the rate even higher.



Jason Furman, who was chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama, and Wilson Powell III, his colleague at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, calculate that when you figure in this and other problems with the May calculations, the true unemployment rate is 17.1 percent. (Let’s also remember that any single-digit job gain must be balanced against a two-month loss in March and April of more than 22 million jobs.)



Without diving into the weeds, though, it appears that even an honest reckoning of May’s employment trend, based on the limited data available, yields a rather surprising gain rather than the loss most observers were anticipating. Furman and Powell’s reckoning of the “realistic unemployment rate” at 17. 1 percent is, as they note, lower than their similarly “realistic” calculation that April’s true unemployment rate was 20.5 percent. We all want unemployment to go down, so that really is something to celebrate—however cautiously.



It’s also a reason to congratulate the president on his administration’s greatest (indeed, sole) domestic accomplishment: the $600 sweetener added to weekly unemployment benefits. Trump being Trump, he’d rather you didn’t. He agreed to it only at the prodding of congressional Democrats in March, and reportedly he’s itching to discontinue the payout when it expires at the end of next month.

