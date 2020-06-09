The Lost Rebellious Spirit of Keynes

Over the past few months, as the orderly operations of the world economy have been superseded by panic, fear, and lockdown, as the circuit breaker has paused trading on Wall Street more than once, and as oil prices flipped to negative, editorial pages across the country have revived the ideas of John Maynard Keynes. Should the government spend to counter the possibility of recession or worse? And if so, how much and through what particular mechanism: tax cuts, subsidies, direct federal spending, grants to cities and states? Even Keynes, who argued that it was folly for economists (or anyone else) to forecast the future, might have taken pleasure in just how predictable it is that when a disaster unfolds, his name is invoked. There are few market purists who can resist Keynes in a crisis.

But what Keynes would have made of the use of his thought is another question altogether. As Zachary D. Carter’s new biography, The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes, makes abundantly clear, Keynes was a stranger and more challenging economic thinker than we generally take him to be. Debates about stimulus and spending are only the beginning of his thought, which ranged over ethics and politics as well as economics, and which was far more heterodox than the interpretations of his work that have come down to us today would suggest. Our own moment, in which an apparently prosperous society has been undone in a matter of weeks, would have been all too familiar to Keynes, whose adult life was bookended by the two world wars and punctuated by the Great Depression.

Inspired by this climate of disaster, Keynes came to embrace a very radical set of faiths about capitalism. He suggested that investment decisions might be too crucial to be left to the whims of finicky entrepreneurs. He argued that the willingness of people to consume was the key determinant of social wealth. He made the case that markets were never self-correcting, autonomous realms, that their smooth operation could not be taken for granted, and that the state should not be reluctant to intervene in brash and imaginative ways to secure the social good. And as Carter suggests, he was deeply skeptical of the wisdom of frugality and the prudence of saving for the future—an attitude that grew in large part out of his lifelong association with the countercultural and modernist intellectuals of the Bloomsbury Group.

The distillation today of Keynes’s legacy into a Hail Mary of stimulus spending on airlines or highways or McDonald’s franchises (“small business”) might mark in its own way a quiet tragedy—one of misapprehension and missed chances. It may also tell us something about Keynes. In the last paragraph of his most influential book, The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, Keynes famously insisted that “it is ideas, not vested interests, which are dangerous for good or evil,” and that “the world is ruled by little else.” But the way ideas are taken up or not is always shaped by material circumstances, and, oddly enough, the history of Keynes and his thought—for all its brilliance and idiosyncrasy—points ultimately to the limits of ideas alone in remaking the world.