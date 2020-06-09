The Lost Rebellious Spirit of Keynes

Keynes attended Cambridge University on scholarship, though he never studied economics there, instead focusing on mathematics. He fell in early with a secretive intellectual society known as the Apostles, and became devoted in particular to the work of philosopher G.E. Moore, who argued that what mattered most in life was inculcating in oneself a “state of consciousness” that would be open to “the good”—with goodness being understood as intrinsic to art, literature, music, something “simple, undefinable, unanalyzable.” This was the opposite of utilitarianism, or the suggestion that what was good was that which would benefit the greatest number of people. Moore’s philosophical approach had a distinctly noncommercial quality to it: It argued for the primacy of aesthetics and ethics over the ordinary business of life.

The Apostles was also a society of men, and the young Keynes was condescending to women at best. “I seem to hate every movement of their minds,” he once wrote to a friend about women students at Cambridge. Carter emphasizes that Keynes as a young man was exclusively gay, and during his early twenties he pursued what appear to have been dozens of romantic relationships and sexual encounters with men. (He cites Keynes’s tallying of these on note cards bearing titles such as “The Young American Near the British Museum.”) British society in the early twentieth century was hostile to homosexuality, but the Apostles provided a space that embraced and honored these connections—even as it did so in secret, for Keynes would never have wanted his sexuality to be known by employers or others. At the same time, Keynes’s sexual rebelliousness, as with his embrace of Moore’s thought, mirrored his rejection of the conventional faith of the business classes of his day. “Free trade and free thought! Down with pontiffs and tariffs,” he proclaimed in December 1903.

When he left Cambridge, it was to move to London along with a group of friends, many connected with the Apostles, mostly artists and writers, including Lytton Strachey, E.M. Forster, Leonard Woolf, Virginia Woolf, and her brother Adrian Stephen. The intellectual community became known as Bloomsbury after the London square where many of its members lived, and it was as devoted as the Apostles once had been to art, literature, and aesthetic experience as the highest goal of life. Keynes was in some ways an odd fit for the “Bloomsberries,” as Virginia Woolf called them. While his closest friends were writing experimental fiction and painting, he was ascending the ranks of the British government—working for the India Office (though he never visited the subcontinent), the Treasury, and then, once Britain entered World War I, taking responsibility for war finance. He was quickly becoming a star in these official circles. Yet he applied for conscientious objector status during the war, using a framework that Bloomsbury would have recognized: “I have a conscientious objection to surrendering my liberty of judgment on so vital a question as undertaking military service.”