Mitch McConnell Is No Genius

In the central casting of the Trump era, someone has to play the evil genius on Capitol Hill—and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is too bland for the role. McConnell has been all too happy to take on the part. To his credit (and, yes, the credit is offered grudgingly), he is a master of the Senate rules and adroit at holding his caucus together. But, in campaign terms, the 78-year-old McConnell is a man of the 1980s still viewed as a master of electoral politics in 2020. Time has passed McConnell by—and most reporters fail to realize it. His ability to steer money to GOP incumbents was what built his reputation as a strategic mastermind, but Republicans no longer have a monopoly on political money. Now, he is scrambling to preserve his majority in an election that will hinge on a pandemic, an economic collapse, and an incompetent president. If McConnell had an ounce of introspection, he might rethink his decision to bow and scrape before the Great God Trump. Because it didn’t have to be this way for Mitch McConnell.

When Trump took office, McConnell had a choice. The Senate majority leader had already displayed his distaste for Trump during the campaign, when he called the Access Hollywood tape “repugnant” and demanded that the nominee “apologize directly to women.” In theory, McConnell could have quietly encouraged the more endangered or principled members of his caucus to assert their independence in the face of an incompetent and dangerously mercurial president. That is what happened when leading Senate Democrats rebelled against Lyndon Johnson over Vietnam in the 1960s and Republicans made Watergate a bipartisan cause in the 1970s.

Instead, McConnell hitched his wagon to Trump’s. When the president demanded the repeal of Obamacare without so much as a fig leaf of a replacement, McConnell obligingly went along—even though Colorado’s Cory Gardner, the most endangered Republican senator in 2020, initially bristled at the rushed pace. When Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination teetered on the brink, McConnell didn’t ask Trump to name another hard-right jurist. Instead, he pressured Maine’s Susan Collins to cast a vote that would destroy her veneer as purported moderate and threaten her 2020 reelection.