Mitch McConnell Is No Genius

Mitch McConnell believes in one political god: campaign cash. Since he got his start in Kentucky politics in the 1970s, masquerading as a moderate Republican, he has been the Gordon Gekko of politics. After he was elected to the Senate in 1984, no one spent more time ingratiating himself with top GOP donors. As Alec MacGillis recounts in his biography, The Cynic, McConnell even met his wealthy wife, Elaine Chao, the daughter of a shipping magnate, while fundraising in 1987. By the late 1990s, McConnell—a politician who normally displays the emotional range of a coatrack—was the most passionate opponent of any effort to rein in the wealthy through campaign finance reform. He believed Democrats would always struggle to match the spigot of special interest money the GOP could attract by preaching the gospel of low taxes and minimal regulation. And, especially after the Citizens United decision—as the Koch brothers, the DeVos family, and Super PACs put together by Karl Rove dominated campaign finance—McConnell was right.

The Capitol Hill press corps worships anyone who wields legislative power with the same ferocity as Lyndon Johnson—even if, in McConnell’s case, the master strategist is proudly devoid of principle. Judging from his recent clips, the laconic and unemotional McConnell is the true stable genius of our time. When the Senate rejected impeachment, the press broke out into a new round of hosannas over his legislative sleight of hand. CNN’s website ran an article trumpeting how he had pulled off the “near-impossible.” And McClatchy suggested that impeachment was “the triumphant culmination of McConnell’s years of study, observation and application of consensus-building strategies.”

In the central casting of the Trump era, someone has to play the evil genius on Capitol Hill—and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is too bland for the role. McConnell has been all too happy to take on the part. To his credit (and, yes, the credit is offered grudgingly), he is a master of the Senate rules and adroit at holding his caucus together. But, in campaign terms, the 78-year-old McConnell is a man of the 1980s still viewed as a master of electoral politics in 2020. Time has passed McConnell by—and most reporters fail to realize it. His ability to steer money to GOP incumbents was what built his reputation as a strategic mastermind, but Republicans no longer have a monopoly on political money. Now, he is scrambling to preserve his majority in an election that will hinge on a pandemic, an economic collapse, and an incompetent president. If McConnell had an ounce of introspection, he might rethink his decision to bow and scrape before the Great God Trump. Because it didn’t have to be this way for Mitch McConnell.

When Trump took office, McConnell had a choice. The Senate majority leader had already displayed his distaste for Trump during the campaign, when he called the Access Hollywood tape “repugnant” and demanded that the nominee “apologize directly to women.” In theory, McConnell could have quietly encouraged the more endangered or principled members of his caucus to assert their independence in the face of an incompetent and dangerously mercurial president. That is what happened when leading Senate Democrats rebelled against Lyndon Johnson over Vietnam in the 1960s and Republicans made Watergate a bipartisan cause in the 1970s.