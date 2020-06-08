The Revolt of the Center-Right

On the opening night of the 2004 Republican convention, Georgia Senator Zell Miller delivered a blistering attack on the Democratic presidential nominee. Ridiculing John Kerry’s votes to cut military spending, Miller asked incredulously, “This is the man who wants to be Commander in Chief of our U.S. Armed Forces? U.S. forces armed with what? Spitballs?”

Miller’s speech transcended standard convention oratory for one reason: He was a Democrat, albeit a conservative one, who crossed party lines to endorse incumbent George W. Bush in the middle of the Iraq War. This kind of apostasy is rare in presidential politics, but that gives testimonials like Miller’s maximum credibility.

The argument—pushed by Miller and the Bush campaign—that Kerry was weak on national security may have been decisive in the close 2004 election. I remember a liberal Democratic nurse with a 10-year-old son in Des Moines telling me that she was reluctantly voting for Bush because “you don’t change presidents in the middle of a war.” Bush carried Iowa by just 10,000 votes.

The Zell Miller precedent has become relevant because there are signs that Donald Trump may finally have gone too far for beaten-down old-school Republicans and military leaders. Gassing a peaceful crowd so that Trump could strut across Lafayette Square to brandish a Bible, which Ivanka had carried over for him in her white $1,400 Max Mara bag, was likely the turning point. It certainly was for former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. The participation of General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, in this walk of shame prompted Mattis to write, “We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.” Think of all the provocations that Mattis grimly accepted with clenched teeth before he expressed his rage over the Battle of Lafayette Square.