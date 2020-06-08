The Pernicious Influence of Big Oil on America’s Universities

As multiple crises converge—the global pandemic, racist state violence, and ever-growing economic and political inequality—the fossil fuel-driven climate catastrophe rumbles irreversibly forward. As in all times of crisis, the decisions taken now will sow either self-destruction or the possibility of renewal.

Dire times expand the palette of the possible, and perhaps this is one reason why a slew of elite and powerful establishment institutions—including the University of Oxford, Cornell University , and Brown University —have announced disinvestment from fossil fuel production, something unthinkable a decade ago. Even Harvard, that bastion of service to power which famously kept Jeffrey Epstein’s money even as his criminal transgressions came to light, has announced a new, climate-informed investment policy, weak though its goal of a “greenhouse-gas neutral” endowment by 2050 may be. And on June 10 and 11, Stanford will decide the fate of its fossil fuel investments as well. A central factor delaying endowment divestment in the United States has been the quiet influence of the fossil fuel industry in America’s universities. At Stanford, where this is an especially large problem, it may yet prevent divestment from passing the university board’s upcoming vote.

While divestment campaigns often focus on ethics, removing investments from fossil fuel production isn’t just ethical: It’s necessary. In 2013, the International Energy Agency estimated that to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, global investments in fossil fuels would need to decline by $5 trillion by 2035 (about $200 billion per year, on average). In its latest Assessment Report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change also found that stopping climate destruction at that level would require fossil divestment of hundreds of billions of dollars per year.

Peer-reviewed research in top scientific journals further shows that to meet that 2 degree goal—now codified in the Paris climate agreement—new fossil fuel development should cease (because even current reserves cannot all be used) and no more fossil-fueled power plants can be built unless they are retired before the end of their economically useful life (rendering them unattractive investments). A recent analysis in the top scientific journal Nature Energy found that to create an investment trajectory consistent with the Paris climate agreement, investors should increase the proportion of their energy investments in clean energy systems over time: at least half such investments should be in clean energy by 2025, and 80 percent by 2035.