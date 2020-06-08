The Pernicious Influence of Big Oil on America’s Universities

In the heart of Silicon Valley, Stanford University—where I am currently a doctoral student studying law, history of science, and climate change—prides itself on a scientific and progressive outlook. So we might expect divestment, as a scientific necessity to avoid catastrophic and irreversible damage, to be an easy choice. Both undergraduate and graduate student governments, filled with young people whose futures are on the line, unanimously passed divestment resolutions in March. The university, too, has boasted of its efforts to reduce fossil fuel consumption and in May announced plans for a new school focused on climate and sustainability.

A common theme was fear of retaliation from oil companies should Stanford divest.

But on May 28, when it came time for Stanford’s faculty senate to discuss divestment, faculty hesitated. When I went to watch the debate, I saw professor after professor at one of America’s richest universities first declare concern about climate change, then pivot to defend Big Oil, with many pointing to their receipt of industry funding. One professor suggested society needs oil to make hand sanitizer. To state the obvious: The vast majority of fossil fuels are not used for that purpose. When I marveled over the comment later to my adviser, science historian Robert Proctor, he said he recalled a similarly bizarre argument being made in the faculty senate in 2007 to justify continued acceptance of tobacco funding: One faculty member, according to Proctor, had said we needed the cigarette industry to make vaccines. Records of that debate also show professors’ fear that if the university rejected tobacco funding, people would start to question its receipt of oil money next.

“Funding from fossil fuels supports a lot of environmental and alternative energy research on campus,” geophysics professor Dustin Schroeder argued at the recent oil divestment meeting, as reported by The Stanford Daily. Yet fossil fuel spending on alternative energy research is comparatively minuscule: The industry spends 99 percent of its capital expenditures—over $100 billion per year—to explore for, develop, and acquire new fossil fuel reserves, despite the fact that current reserves are already more than enough to cause irreversible, catastrophic damage to life on Earth.