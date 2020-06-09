The Glaring Hole in the Democrats’ Police Reform Bill

The bill features a series of reforms aimed at taming America’s wayward police departments. But what’s not in the Justice in Policing Act is just as notable. Though some of its broadest provisions would affect federal law enforcement agencies, the proposed legislation spends little time addressing problems with those agencies in particular. That makes for an unusual situation. As Politico’s Garrett Graff has reported, these are the very agencies that have played a controversial role in policing Washington, D.C., of late, by sending a “motley assortment” of unidentified and, ultimately, unaccountable “military-style men” out on the streets of the nation’s capital. Congressional Democrats have thus responded strangely to the situation: Their legislative proposal does not remedy problems in the very agencies it’s best equipped to reform, and which have become so recently and famously controversial.

The Justice in Policing Act is best read as an omnibus compilation of various police reform proposals that have circulated on Capitol Hill in recent years. Its highest-profile provisions are the creation of a National Police Misconduct Registry—a central database of disciplinary and termination records—and a mandate for police departments to report regular use-of-force statistics to the Justice Department. Those measures are aimed at preventing fired cops from being rehired by other departments and providing metrics on how often police officers and departments use force.



Cops, along with other state and local officials who violate a person’s constitutional rights, can already be sued in federal court under Section 1983, a major provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1871. Over the past half-century, however, the Supreme Court has crafted a doctrine known as “qualified immunity,” which shields officials from liability unless they violated “clearly established” law. The Justice in Policing Act would abolish this controversial rule by explicitly stating in federal law that it can’t be invoked as a defense. A related provision would make it easier for federal prosecutors to bring civil rights charges under Section 242, the criminal equivalent of Section 1983.