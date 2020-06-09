The Glaring Hole in the Democrats’ Police Reform Bill

There’s been a sea change in the American public’s perception of law enforcement since the killing of George Floyd last month. A Washington Post survey on Tuesday found that 69 percent of Americans think Floyd’s brutal death, which came at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, is a “sign of broader problems” in American policing. That’s a substantial leap from in 2014, when the Post found that only 43 percent of Americans saw the killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner as more than isolated incidents.

Congressional Democrats, sensing the shift in public mood, sought to harness it by unveiling a police-reform bill on Monday. The Justice in Policing Act, if passed into law, would effectively impose a wide range of policy and practice changes on police departments nationwide. “What we are witnessing is the birth of a new movement in our country with thousands coming together in every state marching to demand a change that ends police brutality, holds police officers accountable, and calls for transparency,” California Representative Karen Bass, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said in a statement on Monday.

The bill features a series of reforms aimed at taming America’s wayward police departments. But what’s not in the Justice in Policing Act is just as notable. Though some of its broadest provisions would affect federal law-enforcement agencies, the proposed legislation spends little time addressing problems with those agencies in particular. That makes for an unusual situation. As Politico’s Garrett Graff has reported, these are the very agencies that have played a controversial role in policing Washington, DC, of late, by sending a “motley assortment” of unidentified and, ultimately, unaccountable “military-style men” out on the streets of the nation’s capital. Congressional Democrats have this responded strangely to the situation: Their legislative proposal does not remedy problems in the very agencies it’s best equipped to reform, and which have become so recently and famously controversial.

The Justice in Policing Act is best read as an omnibus compilation of various police-reform proposals that have circulated on Capitol Hill in recent years. Its highest-profile provisions are the creation of a National Police Misconduct Registry—which would create a central database of disciplinary and termination records—and a mandate for police departments to report regular use-of-force statistics to the Justice Department. Those measures are aimed at preventing fired cops from being rehired by other departments and providing metrics on how often police officers and departments use force.

