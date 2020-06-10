Freeing Protest From the Language Police

This past Saturday marked the largest nationwide demonstrations against American police since George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. When hundreds of thousands marched across the world in what most newspapers praised as “peaceful” protests, it concluded a tense week of demonstrations across the country that often featured property destruction on one side and police batons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and mandatory curfews on the other. Many commentators strained to appear sympathetic to the protests without endorsing the unrest they caused. Former President Barack Obama praised the “folks who are willing, in a peaceful, disciplined way, to be out there making a difference.” New York’s police commissioner, Dermot Shea, praised his officers for working “tirelessly to protect those who are peacefully protesting,” as if demonstrators and cops were suddenly close colleagues in a shared enterprise. The latest developments were presented to a television audience as progress: “Violence,” we were told, had given way to “peaceful” demonstrations.



With so much seemingly riding on this distinction, you could be forgiven for wondering if anyone actually knows where the line between violence and peace has been drawn. Obama’s celebration of the peaceful folks contained an implied criticism of some other folks protesting unpeacefully—that is, “violently.” Fraternal Order of Police president Patrick Yoes put it more bluntly in a widely circulated op-ed, “Protesters do not injure cops or set fires; rioters do.” German López argued in Vox that racial justice has been secured most often through “peaceful means,” which he contrasted with “riots” like those in Minneapolis. In order to learn what makes a peaceful protester, we need to know what a “violent” one does. López makes a game attempt: “For the purposes of this article, ‘violent protest’ and ‘riots’ means when protesters became violent.” Besides the seemingly arbitrary isolation of protesters and police in a protest—as if the actions of each are not shaped in part by the other—López’s tautology only muddles things further. A violent protest, it seems, is a protest that is violent.

The evasive, circular way we talk about protest and police tactics is an example of more than just journalistic imprecision, political mealy-mouthedness, or cowardice, although it is of course often these things. It is an example of a fundamental problem with policing as we experience it in the United States: The police are imbued with a vast power to set the limits of what it is possible to say and do. Our entire vocabulary for even describing protest actions feels policed at every turn. Consider, for example, the parade of corporate “statements” on the death of George Floyd issued by everybody from the manufacturers of the Taser to the Fruit by the Foot company, and count how many of them even mention the word “police.” By my rough count, the number is zero.

The best definition of a violent protest is a protest that the police say is a violent protest. And, as one Detroit protester told me sarcastically, a peaceful protest is “when no one throws a water bottle,” a reference to the “weapon” hurled at riot police armed with rubber bullets and gas. Besides the way it conceals the prerogative of the police to both define violence and to dish it out, our love of the “peaceful protest” is rooted, as well, in a belief bordering on faith in its superior effectiveness. Onlookers and voters are spooked by violence, the argument often goes, making them unsympathetic to its cause; riots are irrational spasms, not a “true revolution,” wrote The New York Times’ Ross Douthat, that noted expert on the art of true revolution. Ilhan Omar, the liberal congresswoman whose district includes Minneapolis, said that “Every single fire set ablaze, every single store that is looted, every time our community finds itself in danger, it is time that people are not spending talking about getting justice for George Floyd.”