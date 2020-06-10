Freeing Protest From the Language Police

The evasive, circular way we talk about protest and police tactics is an example of more than just journalistic imprecision, political mealy-mouthedness, or cowardice, although it is of course often these things. It is an example of a fundamental problem with policing as we experience it in the United States: The police are imbued with a vast power to set the limits of what it is possible to say and do. Our entire vocabulary for even describing protest actions feels policed at every turn. Consider, for example, the parade of corporate “statements” on the death of George Floyd issued by everybody from the manufacturers of the Taser to the Fruit by the Foot company, and count how many of them even mention the word “police.” By my rough count, the number is zero.

The best definition of a violent protest is a protest that the police say is a violent protest. And, as one Detroit protester told me sarcastically, a peaceful protest is “when no one throws a water bottle,” a reference to the “weapon” hurled at riot police armed with rubber bullets and gas. Besides the way it conceals the prerogative of the police to both define violence and to dish it out, our love of the “peaceful protest” is rooted, as well, in a belief bordering on faith in its superior effectiveness. Onlookers and voters are spooked by violence, the argument often goes, making them unsympathetic to its cause; riots are irrational spasms, not a “true revolution,” wrote The New York Times’ Ross Douthat, that noted expert on the art of true revolution. Ilhan Omar, the liberal congresswoman whose district includes Minneapolis, said that “Every single fire set ablaze, every single store that is looted, every time our community finds itself in danger, it is time that people are not spending talking about getting justice for George Floyd.”

One can’t prove a negative, of course—we don’t inhabit the alternate universe where outraged Minnesotans did not loot a Target or burn a police car. But I cannot imagine a scenario in which large numbers of people are talking about George Floyd today, two weeks after his death, without the fires that consumed a police precinct in Minneapolis, along with most of the country’s attention.