The Down Days Is an Eerily Prescient Pandemic Novel

The Down Days, the debut novel from South African writer Ilze Hugo, is set in the present, when the laughter—or “the Joke,” as her characters call it—has returned as a deadly virus, and Cape Town, now dubbed Sick City, is the center of the epidemic. While most of the city is under lockdown, street vendors hawk the blood of people who survived, promising that it is “rife with antibodies.” Residents are required to wear face masks at all times (spawning a growing market for “lip porn”). The rich have fled or remain as shut-ins, paying top dollar to have their goods and groceries delivered. With the wealthy largely gone, the city’s nonwhite and working-class residents, typically relegated to the townships, can now afford to live in central Cape Town. Funerals take place online, and there are special packages for “Facebook mourners.” There are underground herd immunity–like parties where people go maskless and openly laugh (laughter is forbidden throughout the country). To protect themselves from the virus, some Sick City residents have started drinking bleach.

Reading The Down Days, one can’t help but wonder—if these times are really as unprecedented as the government leaders and insurance companies tell us they are, why was this moment so easy for Hugo to imagine? In an interview with CBS-Pittsburgh, Hugo remarked on how strange it is to have her book coming out now, in the midst of a real pandemic with such uncanny similarities to the one described in her book. “It’s absolutely crazy,” she laughed, “because when I wrote this and was thinking, wouldn’t it be nice if I put Cape Town under quarantine, but then I thought, that is so far-fetched.” A novel that explores the shaky foundations of public trust—and the sham remedies, conspiracy theories, and noncompliance that flourish in these conditions—The Down Days is a reminder that our current moment has been here all along.

The Down Days follows the lives of various people living in Cape Town as the city remains largely under quarantine. One is Faith September (the character names in this novel are chaotic, but fun), a taxi driver who lost her job when the city went under lockdown. Like many in Sick City (and in our own sick cities), she has had to find ways to adapt—turning her taxi into a “corpse collector” van to make ends meet. In an early scene, she picks up bodies from the home of a preacher who promised his followers he could raise the dead. When she gets called for a particularly bad job, “a red alert,” she has to wear a hazmat suit and an N95 respirator, which she hates—“a claustrophobic nightmare that made it hard to breathe, forced her to suck in the same recycled breaths on repeat.”