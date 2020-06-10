The Down Days Is an Eerily Prescient Pandemic Novel

In 1962, at a girl’s boarding school in rural Tanganyika (present-day Tanzania), three students started laughing. When the teachers tried to get them to stop, the girls became violent. One became so overtaken with laughter that she started undressing; she was hospitalized for three days and treated with valium. Soon, almost the entire school began to break out in these episodes of uncontrollable laughter, fits that left them unable to attend class for weeks. The situation became so unworkable that the principle shut the school down and sent everyone home. When the girls went back to their villages, they brought the laughter with them; in one town, over two hundred people—men, women, the old, the young, were afflicted. In time, this outbreak of contagious laughter swept the coast of Lake Victoria, resulting in the closure of 14 schools and 1,000 reported victims.

Known as the 1962 Tanganyika Laughing Epidemic, it was eventually categorized as “mass psychogenic illness,” a phenomenon wherein large swaths of a community become sick without any physical or environmental trigger. It is thought to be a reaction to collective stress, and has been observed in sweatshops, amidst refugee communities, and in areas that have been hit hard by war or terrorism. One of the most famous examples occurred in the so-called “Dancing Plagues” of the Middle Ages; hundreds, sometimes thousands of people danced themselves to the point of exhaustion and collapse. Their symptoms were later deemed a response to the emotional trauma of the Black Death, though some speculate they had been poisoned by contaminated rye flour. In the case of the Tanganyika Laughing Epidemic, it is thought that the excitement and upheaval brought on by independence, which the country had gained three weeks before the laughter started, could have sparked the outbreak.

The Down Days, the debut novel from South African writer Ilze Hugo, is set in the present, when the laughter—or “the Joke” as her characters call it—has returned as a deadly virus, and Cape Town, now dubbed Sick City, is the center of the epidemic. While most of the city is under lockdown, street vendors hawk the blood of people who survived, promising that it is “rife with antibodies.” Residents are required to wear face masks at all time (spawning a growing market for “lip porn”). The rich have fled or remained as shut-ins, paying top dollar to have their goods and groceries delivered. With the wealthy largely gone, the city’s non-white and working-class residents, typically relegated to the townships, can now afford to live in central Cape Town. Funerals take place online and there are special packages for “Facebook mourners.” There are underground herd immunity-like parties where people go mask-less and openly laugh (laughter is forbidden throughout the country). To protect themselves from the virus, some Sick City residents have started drinking bleach.

Reading The Down Days, one can’t help but wonder—if these times are really as unprecedented as the government leaders and insurance companies tell us they are, then why was this moment so easy for Hugo to imagine? In an interview with CBS-Pittsburgh, Hugo remarked on how strange it is to have her book coming out now, in the midst of a real pandemic with such uncanny similarities to the one described in her book. “It’s absolutely crazy,” she laughed, “because when I wrote this and was thinking wouldn’t it be nice if I put Cape Town under quarantine, but then I thought that is so far-fetched.” A novel that explores the shaky foundations of public trust—and the sham-remedies, conspiracy theories, and non-compliance that flourish in these conditions—The Down Days is a reminder that our current moment has been here all along.