In a dreary news conference broadcast live from Stockholm this morning, Swedish chief prosecutor Krister Petterson named the man he thinks assassinated the Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986: Stig Engström. Dubbed “The Skandia Man” in the press because he worked at the Skandia insurance firm’s office near the murder scene at the time, Engström died by suicide in 2000.

When Palme was shot dead while walking through the streets of Stockholm, it kicked off the largest criminal case in Sweden’s history. Though around 20 people witnessed the killing, including Palme’s wife, nobody has ever been prosecuted for the crime. Suspects over the years have ranged from members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party to a number of different far-right extremists, but the cops’ blunders and poor leadership led them nowhere.

Many have speculated that this means the hit was an inside job. Palme was deeply unpopular with some sectors of Swedish society, so there was no lack of motivation, from inside or outside the government. Conspiracies of all kinds swirled around the killing, which over 130 people have falsely confessed to committing, in a syndrome nicknamed Palmessjukdom: “Palme sickness.”

The assassination has morphed into a vast national obsession, a kind of a keystone in Swedish identity, generating countless books, blogs, and podcasts (including one which has aired 228 episodes to date). It’s a great murder-mystery story for enthusiasts of political conspiracy theories, many of whom are dissatisfied with today’s verdict. They think that Sweden has good to reason to suppress the truth—and that the United States could be involved.