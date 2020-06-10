Who Killed Olof Palme?

Many have speculated that this means the hit was an inside job. Palme was deeply unpopular with some sectors of Swedish society, so there was no lack of motivation, from inside or outside the government. Conspiracies of all kinds swirled around the killing, which over 130 people have falsely confessed to committing, in a syndrome nicknamed Palmessjukdom: “Palme sickness.”

The assassination has morphed into a vast national obsession, a kind of a keystone in Swedish identity, generating countless books, blogs, and podcasts (including one which has aired 228 episodes to date). It’s a great murder-mystery story for enthusiasts of political conspiracy theories, many of whom are dissatisfied with today’s verdict. They think that Sweden has good reason to suppress the truth—and that the United States could be involved.

At the site of Palme’s death, grieving Swedes left thousands of red roses, the symbol of the Swedish Social Democratic Party he led. Thanks to his liberal politics, Palme was loathed by the hard-right nationalist underground, which went into hiding after World War II but clung like lichen to parts of Scandinavian society. It’s considerably more prominent now: In the 2018 general election, the Sweden Democrats got 17.5 percent of the vote. (Swedish parties have confusingly similar names: This one is originally a fascist party that rebranded along modern anti-immigrant nationalist lines.) The theory of a hard-right gunman has long fit the lex parsimoniae: The simplest explanation is usually correct.

