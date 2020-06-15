Can the Never Trumpers Deliver the Goods in 2020?

They argue that the Never Trumpers have undergone a significant transformation since 2016. Before the election, many opposed Trump not so much because they found his policy positions abhorrent, but because they supported rival GOP candidates or thought Trump was unelectable. But they were also alienated from Trump by his rejection of policy advice from the Republican Party’s intellectuals—academics, think tank scholars, and others who saw themselves as the principal source of the party’s policy ideas.

After the election, 2016’s Never Trumpers split: Some made peace with Trump, perhaps reluctantly, or because he was good enough on the issues they really cared about. Republican legal scholars, for example, have been delighted by Trump’s appointments to the federal bench. However, other Never Trumpers became so disgusted by his performance in office that they left the Republican Party altogether. Once one leaves the GOP, one is not really a Never Trumper anymore—that term implies a critic from within the party. And once such dissidents have moved outside the party, there is little to distinguish them from Democrats except for their pedigree.

For this reason, the Never Trump opposition within the GOP basically collapsed after the election. Political consultant Liz Mair, a leader of the Never Trumpers in 2016, pronounced the movement dead in early 2019, when it failed to recruit a viable candidate to oppose Trump for the GOP nomination in 2020.