Can the Never Trumpers Deliver the Goods in 2020?

The Republicans dedicated to the defeat of Donald Trump—known as “Never Trumpers”—are enjoying a moment of renewed interest in their cause. They are among the president’s sharpest critics, and many hold prominent positions as columnists for The Washington Post, The New York Times, and other publications. Although those on the left welcome their assistance in defeating Trump, some are also skeptical of them, fearing they want more than just a repudiation of Trumpism; they may also want to move the Democratic Party rightward to a more moderate position on key issues.



A new book, Never Trump: The Revolt of the Conservative Elites, by the political scientists Robert P. Saldin of the University of Montana and Steve M. Teles of Johns Hopkins, provides some insights.

They argue that the Never Trumpers have undergone a significant transformation since 2016. Before the election, many opposed Trump not so much because they found his policy positions abhorrent, but because they supported rival GOP candidates or thought Trump was unelectable. But they were also alienated from Trump by his rejection of policy advice from the Republican Party’s intellectuals—academics, think tank scholars, and others who saw themselves as the principal source of the party’s policy ideas.

After the election, 2016’s Never Trumpers split: Some made peace with Trump, perhaps reluctantly, or because he was good enough on the issues they really cared about. Republican legal scholars, for example, have been delighted by Trump’s appointments to the federal bench. However, other Never Trumpers became so disgusted by his performance in office that they left the Republican Party altogether. Once one leaves the GOP, one is not really a Never Trumper anymore—that term implies a critic from within the party. And once such dissidents have moved outside the party, there is little to distinguish them from Democrats except for their pedigree.