Don’t Support The New York Times

Whenever a new instance of this cycle rears its head, and Twitter fills with condemnations, many critics couch their discontent in the same helpless phrase: “I’m not canceling my Times subscription, but.” The thinking that seems to beget these tweets is that it’s so important to support good journalism and prop up the cornerstones of this particular institution that an occasional instance where the opinion editor engineers the ritual stoning of one of his writers in order to create a traffic-driving public spectacle must be grudgingly permitted. I have seen this guardrail placed alongside criticism of the Times by readers and journalists alike, its implication—that the Times’ perch at the top of the media food chain is unquestionably deserved, and ultimately indispensable—unstated but clear.

This line of thinking seemingly belongs to an alternate universe, one in which the entire country contains one newspaper, and the question of whether to subscribe to that paper is, effectively, a question of whether to support journalism itself. We do not live in that world, at least not yet. Nevertheless, it is somehow unthinkable and controversial to advocate for canceling one’s subscription to the Times—a paper with over five million subscribers as of February—and reallocating those funds to one of the many hundreds of smaller publications that are in far greater need of the support and spend much less institutional capital ginning up clickbait controversies.

As one of the devastatingly few outlets that can be said to be doing well at a time of existential financial crisis for both print and digital media, the Times has a long shadow that hangs over anyone hoping for a prosperous career in journalism. While local papers are shuttering, and jobs are disappearing at new media outlets, such as Vice and BuzzfeedNews, and legacy publications, such as The Atlantic, alike, the Times can provide its staff a sense of comparative stability. Many of its freelancers can expect to be paid in the range of $1 per word; the industry standard is a fraction of that amount, and freelance budgets have been slashed down to the bone.