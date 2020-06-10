The Real Snowflakes on the Op-Ed Page

Over the weekend, in a since-deleted tweet, former New York editor Max Read noted that he was one of the “junior editors” who had once pointed out something that needed to be changed in a Sullivan column (in this instance, Sullivan had cited a fake antifa social media account). Brian Feldman, a writer at New York, tweeted that it marked “the only time I’d ever heard of Sullivan’s column getting anything resembling substantive pushback from editors at all.” (On Sunday, Sullivan retweeted a tweet that falsely claimed that former Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowrey was “fired” from the paper and “lied” about it. Sullivan apologized after being called out.)



Cockburn’s column is revealing. For Sullivan and his defenders, free speech and liberalism mean that he gets to publish whatever he wants, without dissent or intervention. Pushing back or pointing out factual errors—key parts of the editorial process—are, for Sullivan and Co., a threat to the foundations of Western civilization.



In the polemic about “cultural revolution,” there is quite a bit of talk about the need for debate. For many on the right, “debate me” is the ultimate comeback, proof of one’s toughness and conviction and allegiance to liberal values. But the writers most committed to warning America about the barbarians at the gate are the ones who appear to be living in a bubble. Weiss’s tweet thread about campus culture coming to the Times was not factually accurate, particularly its claim that the controversy boiled down to a generational battle between those under 40 who believe in “safetyism” and those over 40 who believe in free speech. Rather than take criticism of her comments to heart, she has spent the last several days retweeting praise. Bret Stephens, who has written extensively about free speech and campus culture, got called out at the same time for repeatedly tattling on co-workers who had critiqued his columns.

