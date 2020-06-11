The Black Wage Gap Matters

As recently as 2012, when I published a book about income inequality, the consensus was that the pay gap between African Americans and whites was the same as it had been in 1979. That itself was a pretty depressing conclusion, given the bright hopes that society had held through the 1960s and much of the ’70s that a visibly more racially tolerant American consensus on race would erase, or at least reduce, wage disparities that were understood to be an artifact of the bad old days.



This decidedly dismal rebuke to past dreams of progress was bad enough—but it turned out that even that assessment wasn’t dismal enough. By 2016, research by economists Kerwin K. Charles (then at the University of Chicago; now at Yale) and Patrick Bayer (Duke) and by Valerie Wilson (the Economic Policy Institute) and William M. Rodgers III (then at EPI, now at Rutgers), indicated that the black-white income gap had widened since 2000. Indeed, Charles and Bayer concluded that the gap had been widening since 1980; as a result, the median black-white earning gap stood—in 2016!—where it was all the way back in 1950, when the southern Jim Crow regime still affixed “White” and “Colored” signs above drinking fountains.

Charles and Bayer’s findings were especially grim because of how comprehensive they were. The researchers didn’t just compare the median for black wage earners to the median for white wage earners: They compared the entire African American population to the entire white population, thereby taking into account racial disparities in who received any wages at all. African Americans since 1980 have been significantly less likely than whites to hold a job—in large part because the white majority has been putting a much higher proportion of African Americans in prison. Charles told me that about 40 percent of the racial disparity in employment stems from the racial disparity in incarceration. What’s more, he noted, even that sizable gap doesn’t take into account the greater difficulty ex-cons face in acquiring a job after they leave prison.