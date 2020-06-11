The Black Wage Gap Matters

The police killing of George Floyd has prompted a stunning increase in the public’s receptivity to the Black Lives Matter movement (which has picked up up 8 percentage points in public approval since Memorial Day). Just as noteworthy, though, is a parallel rise in support for more wide-ranging policy solutions to address the broader problem of racial and ethnic discrimination, as The New York Times has recently reported. So while this underlying range of issues has our attention, let’s consider the striking, but seldom discussed, gap between black and white wages.



This is not to suggest that economics plays any significant role in the problem of police brutality toward African Americans. (I made that mistake, I was troubled to realize last week, in a front-page Wall Street Journal story that I wrote 28 years ago, after the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles.) But if we’re going to think about the broader problem of white racism, let’s think seriously, from a racial point of view, about what’s been happening to wages in this country. Even if you know about it, you probably don’t know how bad it’s gotten.



As recently as 2012, when I published a book about income inequality, the consensus was that the pay gap between African Americans and whites was the same as it had been in 1979. That itself was a pretty depressing conclusion, given the bright hopes that society had held through the 1960s and much of the ’70s that a visibly more racially tolerant American consensus on race would erase, or at least reduce, wage disparities that were understood to be an artifact of the bad old days.



This decidedly dismal rebuke to past dreams of progress was bad enough–but it turned out that even that assessment wasn’t dismal enough. By 2016, research by economists Kerwin K. Charles (then at the University of Chicago; now at Yale) and Patrick Bayer (Duke), and by Valerie Wilson (the Economic Policy Institute) and William M. Rodgers III (then at EPI, now at Rutgers), indicated that the black-white income gap had widened since 2000. Indeed, Charles and Bayer concluded that the gap had been widening since 1980; as a result, the median black-white earning gap stood—in 2016!—where it was all the way back in 1950, when the southern Jim Crow regime still affixed “White” and “Colored” signs above drinking fountains.