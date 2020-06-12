I Helped Turn an Empty Hotel Into a Shelter. Then the Owner Evicted Us.

I am a citizen of Red Lake Nation, but I was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. My grandparents raised me from the time I was six months old, and my grandad, who I call my dad, was a citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation. I am the mother of two living children right now, and I’ve been homeless since March 24.

I used to have a vehicle and a place to live. I was roommates with a friend of mine over by St. Louis Park. I lost everything in one day. I really don’t like talking about what happened. It was a serious situation where I woke up in the hospital the next day and my roommate had been taken to jail. When I became homeless, it was the middle of the pandemic. Before, my roommate and I were watching the news and we stayed home all the time trying to stay safe from the virus. We didn’t go anywhere or do nothing. So it was hard for me at first to be homeless and on the street. You’re just out there 24-7. It was so cold out.



I was on the streets during the beginning of George Floyd protests, too. I was actually there the day before they burnt down the Third Precinct Police Department. I recorded some of the protest on my phone, but because I was there when they started tear gassing us and shooting into the crowd, I broke my phone and lost it. Police violence happens to us Native people too, but we don’t speak up enough for us to have anything done. But we get hit, too. We have to come out and speak out about this kind of violence. It hurts me to talk about it. My son, who’s 25, is incarcerated right now in Hennepin County.

During the start of the protests, I was sleeping in a tent with my boyfriend near the Midtown Greenway Railroad tracks. But for the last little while, before we were evicted by the owner, I was staying at the old Sheraton on the south side of Minneapolis. Some local volunteers turned it into a sanctuary for those of us without homes. My boyfriend and I both didn’t have IDs, but they still took us in anyway. I’ve met a lot of people here who have been so helpful, and I’m grateful for that. I would see regular residents and say, “Hi” to them. Everybody just helped out each other, no matter what it was.