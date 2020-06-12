The Preachers of the Austerity Gospel Are Back

Though we’re in the midst of an essentially unprecedented economic crisis, and almost certainly in for a very long stretch of hardship, calls for budget-tightening have reliably restarted. Austerity is the hammer that thinks everything is a nail, as it were. Republicans continue to oppose a new stimulus bill even as food banks remain overwhelmed by demand and nearly half of Americans have lost income as a result of the coronavirus. The numbers in the May jobs report, shaky as they were, have only given them additional fodder to further delay a vote on a new relief package. “The economic fallout from this pandemic may have bottomed out and begun to turn around weeks earlier than had been predicted,” Mitch McConnell said earlier this week. “Our citizens are getting their jobs back by the millions.” The 30 million people still out of work probably don’t take much comfort in that assessment, but Senate Republicans have vowed not to entertain any further stimulus proposals until July, which conveniently includes a two-week recess right before pandemic unemployment benefits are set to expire.

That’s perhaps not much of a surprise from the party that fretted over laid-off poverty-wage workers receiving slightly more in unemployment benefits than they made while working. But as is usually the case, a certain amount of budget hand-wringing has also started up in ostensibly more liberal corners. This week, The New York Times editorial board issued a caution to Mayor Bill de Blasio against borrowing money to cover the city’s funding shortfalls. Though its proposal identified some legitimate areas of waste—cushy consulting contracts, unnecessary software licenses, sprawling NYPD overtime—it inevitably also landed on city workers’ benefits as a site of possible belt-tightening. “If the fiscal crisis is serious enough to consider assuming billions in debt, it is serious enough to ask the unions to come back to the negotiating table,” the board wrote. “Among the issues to discuss: the city’s exceedingly generous health care benefits.” That seems incendiary—if not a little homicidal—during the worst public health crisis in a generation.

Even if some kind of economic recovery is indeed underway, budget austerity in this moment—even the sort that seems measured, or nominally less malicious than Republican schemes—will only seed the ground for more wide-scale misery. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve predicted a slow, years-long recovery and forecast that millions of the jobs lost during the pandemic could take years to return, or even vanish forever. It’s also worth recalling that while the recovery from the Great Recession officially began in 2009, it took more than a decade for household income and jobs to return to their pre-recession levels. Then there’s the question of what kind of work might come back, if and when it does. Right before the pandemic, during the same period that employment in the U.S. was at a record high, nearly half of all Americans were working low-wage jobs. The employment rate is one thing, in other words, but the number of jobs that pay a living wage is quite another.