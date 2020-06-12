The Fall and Rise of the Guillotine

Does the guillotine-happy commentariat really want heads rolling in the streets? Most, likely, do not. Nor are those shouting “Eat the rich”—another, possibly apocryphal, reference to revolutionary France—literally cannibals. Rather, these references are a combination of in-group messaging and out-group shock value, all alluding to a shared radicalism; a shared knowledge of a history of political violence; and a sense of epochal struggle, one that began long before revolutionaries flooded Paris in 1789 and will continue long after the marchers in San Juan and Ferguson are in their graves. For those in the know, it can all be a tongue-in-cheek joke, or it could be serious. For those on the outside, it’s a shock to the system. Naturally, anyone who evinces earnest concern can be met with a doe-eyed response: Lighten up, you take things way too seriously.

What happens when you give those not-insubstantial groups of Americans a recognizable sigil for the slaying of their political enemies and treat it as an utterly normal part of the public sphere?

Whether our modern-day executioners intend to deploy the guillotine or simply use it as a prop for a session of rhetorical cosplay, it all nevertheless contributes to the renewed culture of violence in American politics. It is always hard to know if violent political imagery leads to violent acts, but the mere use of such violent iconography indicates that there is a newfound cultural acceptance of violence as a morally defensible means to an end. A recent study of “lethal mass partisanship” by political scientists Nathan P. Kalmoe and Lilliana Mason found that 15 percent of Republicans and 20 percent of Democrats agree that the United States would be better off if a large number of the opposing party’s supporters “just died.” What happens when you give those not-insubstantial groups of Americans a recognizable sigil for the slaying of their political enemies and treat it as an utterly normal part of the public sphere?

The left, of course, is not alone in reaching into the violence of the past for its rhetoric—nor are leftists necessarily the worst offenders, despite the recent ubiquity of the guillotine meme. The right-wing pundit Erick Erickson infamously argued for the installation of dictators in Latin American countries in 2018, noting he was “hoping for some helicopters in this plan,” a reference to erstwhile Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet’s “death flights,” a series of extrajudicial killings in which the regime’s political opponents were thrown to their deaths from helicopters and airplanes.* Until late 2019, Amazon sold T-shirts with slogans like “Wanna Take a Ride?”—emblazoned over an image of a body falling from a helicopter—as “Pinochet’s Helicopter Tours” gained vogue as a reference for the right. At the Charlottesville, Virginia, “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017, far-right marchers chanted, “You can’t run, you can’t hide, you get helicopter rides.” On June 7, one right-wing commentator tweeted, “If the left gets rid of the Trump we have, normal people will turn to the Pinochet they’ll need,” followed by a helicopter emoji.