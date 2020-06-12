Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods Takes On the Black Trauma of Vietnam

In the final shot of the 1989 civil war movie Glory, the corpse of Private Trip (Denzel Washington) rolls down a sand dune and comes to a stop under the armpit of his equally dead commander, Colonel Shaw (Matthew Broderick). A historical piece about one of America’s first units of black soldiers, Glory is an illustration of the difficulty facing directors who want to make fiction out of war: No matter how good the characters, death is always going to end up in the starring role.

The latest addition to the small but distinguished genre of films about America’s black military history is Da 5 Bloods by Spike Lee, which starts streaming today on Netflix. Four old platoon-mates meet up on vacation in modern-day Vietnam, where they fought together, decades earlier. Paul (Delroy Lindo), Eddie (Norm Lewis), Mel (Isiah Whitlock Jr.), and Otis (Clarke Peters) are still alive, but their beloved leader, Stormin’ Norman (Chadwick Boseman)—“Our Malcolm and our Martin,” Otis calls him—died in Paul’s arms in the war. Now, joined by Paul’s son David (the charming Jonathan Majors), the four survivors set out into the Vietnamese jungle once more, to recover their lost comrade’s body and something else—something valuable—they left behind.

Da 5 Bloods is well over two hours long and veers between cinematic styles in ways both joyful and bewildering. Historical footage (both real and fictional) is spliced with glossy contemporary scenes, and the first hour builds a solid portrait of the titular blood brothers’ bond, which was only strengthened by the grief of losing their commander. The late Stormin’ Norman, we learn, talked often about black history. He also taught the bloods to build solidarity with each other through love of man and faith in God, which in turn enabled them to discover their true selves as individuals.

Fighting for a country that does not treat you as a full citizen means living inside a contradiction. Da 5 Bloods suggests that this contradiction has two chief effects: first, it has forced the bloods to learn what is and isn’t worth dying for; and second, it begets the kind of intergenerational trauma that has no statute of limitations. Beneath the layer of blood and the ever-present threat of death, Da 5 Bloods is a study in intimate masculine relationships, specifically black ones, and the way that bond is exploited in the name of war.