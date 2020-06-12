Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods Takes On the Black Trauma of Vietnam

Da 5 Bloods is well over two hours long and veers between cinematic styles in ways both joyful and bewildering. Historical footage (both real and fictional) is spliced with glossy contemporary scenes, and the first hour builds a solid portrait of the titular blood brothers’ bond, which was only strengthened by the grief of losing their commander. The late Stormin’ Norman, we learn, talked often about black history. He also taught the bloods to build solidarity with each other through love of man and faith in God, which in turn enabled them to discover their true selves as individuals.

Fighting for a country that does not treat you as a full citizen means living inside a contradiction. Da 5 Bloods suggests that this contradiction has two chief effects: First, it has forced the bloods to learn what is and isn’t worth dying for; and second, it begets the kind of intergenerational trauma that has no statute of limitations. Beneath the layer of blood and the ever-present threat of death, Da 5 Bloods is a study in intimate masculine relationships, specifically black ones, and the way those bonds are exploited in the name of war.

It’s not much of a spoiler to say that when they enter the jungle, the bond begins to fray, and the movie’s sparkly performances (Clarke Peters and Isiah Whitlock Jr. are especially hilarious) get edged out by shotgun fire, land mines, and action scenes. While the other actors take a backseat, Delroy Lindo comes to the fore as Paul, a MAGA-hat-wearing veteran whose PTSD is triggered by the expedition. His character is hypnotic and riven with contradictions, espousing both black power and Donald Trump, while hurling ethnic slurs at the Vietnamese with abandon.