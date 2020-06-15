The Pandemic-Era Rebrand of Family Separation

Maritza, a Salvadoran asylum-seeker who told us she’s been detained at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley for nine months, was one of those parents. According to Maritza, routines in the detention center had remained largely the same since the Covid-19 pandemic began, until something unusual happened on the morning of May 13: One by one, mothers in the facility were told they’d be meeting with ICE agents. “They told us they wanted to ask us questions,” Maritza, who asked that we not use her real name because of her ongoing asylum case, told The New Republic.

When Maritza’s turn came, she said guards ushered her into a room where ICE agents presented her with a document and told her to sign. Like many of the other parents detained in Dilley, Maritza couldn’t read the form—it was in English. But she recalls ICE said the form offered her a choice: If she wanted her child released, she could sign and agree to be separated from him. Her son would be sent to live with a sponsor as she remained in detention.

Attorneys who represent families held at three ICE detention centers across the country say their clients were all asked to make the same impossible choice on May 13. In the middle of a pandemic, they said, ICE was asking detained immigrants to choose between family separation and indefinite incarceration. ICE aggressively denied that allegation, claiming it was letting detained immigrant parents exercise their “court-ordered option” to release their children to a sponsor. (In a statement to The New Republic, an ICE spokesperson said the agency “has not implemented what has been referred to as ‘binary choice’ at this time.”) What followed was a protracted “he said, she said” battle, with the immigrants and their lawyers on one side and ICE on the other.