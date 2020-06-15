The Pandemic-Era Rebrand of Family Separation

After a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, the city’s police department first released a statement to the press attributing his death to an act of nature: “Man dies after medical incident during police interaction.” The statement made no mention of the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, cutting off the flow of oxygen to his brain. Instead, as is often the case with instances of police violence, it took cell phone footage captured by a bystander to reveal the true version of events behind Floyd’s death.

The existence of such documentation has proved inadequate to the task of holding police accountable for excessive force and lethal violence, though it still serves an evidentiary function. But there are places cameras often can’t reach: prisons, jails, immigrant detention centers. In its own battles against oversight and transparency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken advantage of these dark spaces. Last month, immigration attorneys said ICE attempted to usher in a new era of family separation in its three secretive “family residential centers” (FRC). Even after detained immigrant parents shared their experiences of being coerced to separate from their children, ICE released a bevy of public denials, directly contradicting their claims. Without footage or clean paper trails—another means of skirting accountability—the burden of proving their own experience fell on parents still stuck in detention, and the incident passed with little public attention.

Maritza, a Salvadoran asylum seeker who told us she’s been detained at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley for nine months, was one of those parents. According to Maritza, routines in the detention center had remained largely the same since the Covid-19 pandemic began, until something unusual happened on the morning of May 13: One by one, mothers in the facility said they were told they’d be meeting with ICE agents. “They told us they wanted to ask us questions,” Maritza, who asked that we not use her real name because of her ongoing asylum case, told The New Republic.

When Maritza’s turn came, she said guards ushered her into a room where ICE agents presented her with a document and told her to sign. Like many of the other parents detained in Dilley, Maritza couldn’t read the form—it was in English. But she recalls ICE said the form offered her a choice: If she wanted her child released, she could sign and agree to be separated from him. Her son would be sent to live with a sponsor as she remained in detention.