Trump’s Antifa Derangement Syndrome

On June 4, a Buffalo police officer shoved 75-year-old Martin Gugino to the ground as his colleagues attempted to clear an area, attempting to enforce a curfew during a Black Lives Matter protest. As with so many similar incidents, the scene was captured on video, which allowed millions to witness the casual contempt with which the officer pushed the elderly gentleman, the sickening crack as his head hit the pavement, and the sorry spectacle of police officers hurriedly marching past his limp form, as blood seeped out of his ear. (Gugino’s lawyer said his client suffered a brain injury.) In mere minutes, the video captured so many aspects of the problem with police that have sparked protest—except, of course, that the victim was white.

Not all viewers were sympathetic. On June 9, President Trump offered his take: Gugino “could be an ANTIFA provocateur.” Apparently citing OANN, the right-wing news network for those who think the Fox News Channel has become overrun with liberal squishes, Trump alleged Gugino was “appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment.” He also claimed Gugino “fell harder than he was pushed.” It’s the sort of addled conspiracy that is a familiar standby for Trump: Based on nothing, including an allusion to some vague but spooky technology (like the “acid-washed” Clinton servers), and phrased as a question.



Antifa is not an organization; it is a loose term covering all kinds of left-wing radicals and anarchists, some of whom are willing to use violence to fight fascism, racism, and anti-Semitism. Naturally, no evidence has emerged that any unrest or criminal activity related to these protests has come at the direction of an organization known as “antifa,” let alone Martin Gugino. The Nation reported that the FBI found no evidence that antifa was involved in D.C.-area violence on May 31, though they did find that a “far-right social media group” had called for attacks on federal agents and protesters. The New York Times reviewed dozens of arrest records and found “no known effort by antifa to perpetrate a coordinated campaign of violence,” notwithstanding “vague, anti-government political leanings among suspects.”



Still, the right-wing political-media complex, with Trump at its apex, continues to chase the ideological golden goose of antifa. It would simply be more convenient for them if these protests were the product of a bunch of bored, white trust fund kids out to undermine America by busting up some windows, rather than a legitimate outpouring of rage at an unjust system of racial oppression. It’s a dream that’s not so easily given up. Fox News’ Lara Logan has repeatedly fallen for obvious hoaxes and jokes about antifa, even retweeting one post about where juggalos—the fanbase of the band The Insane Clown Posse—fall in the “antifa clown hierarchy.” (A side note: After Googling “antifa protesters,” the ads I was served, holding the prized top two search results, were for a right-wing think tank called the Acton Institute and Lara Logan’s Fox Nation program.)

