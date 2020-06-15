Trump’s Antifa Derangement Syndrome

Antifa is not an organization; it is a loose term covering all kinds of left-wing radicals and anarchists, some of whom are willing to use violence to fight fascism, racism, and anti-Semitism. Naturally, no evidence has emerged that any unrest or criminal activity related to these protests has come at the direction of an organization known as “antifa,” let alone Martin Gugino. The Nation reported that the FBI found no evidence that antifa was involved in D.C.-area violence on May 31, though it did find that a “far-right social media group” had called for attacks on federal agents and protesters. The New York Times reviewed dozens of arrest records and found “no known effort by antifa to perpetrate a coordinated campaign of violence,” notwithstanding “vague, anti-government political leanings among suspects.”



Still, the right-wing political-media complex, with Trump at its apex, continues to chase the ideological golden goose of antifa. It would simply be more convenient for them if these protests were the product of a bunch of bored, white trust-fund kids out to undermine America by busting up some windows, rather than a legitimate outpouring of rage at an unjust system of racial oppression. It’s a dream that’s not so easily given up. Fox News’s Lara Logan has repeatedly fallen for obvious hoaxes and jokes about antifa, even retweeting one post about where “juggalos”—the fan base of the band Insane Clown Posse—fall in the “antifa clown hierarchy.” (A side note: After Googling “antifa protesters,” the ads I was served, holding the prized top two search results, were for a right-wing think tank called the Acton Institute and Lara Logan’s Fox Nation program.)



Trump’s brain is filled with bizarre shadowy figures plotting against him and America, a sort of Haters and Losers Cinematic Universe haunted by people like former FBI agent Peter Strzok and CNN nepotism hire Chris Cuomo, or organizations like Twitter. These are the figures you are supposed to hate or fear if you believe in your president, and you are supposed to be intimately familiar with their list of crimes: If your response is “Wait, what … who, huh?” then I’m sorry to tell you that you are no patriot. Antifa fits neatly into this framework of MAGA nemeses.

