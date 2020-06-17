The Solution to Police Murder Is Not More Money

In my neighborhood of D.C., there is a Whole Foods on P Street NW, between 14th and 15th. Prior to its ultra-gentrification, the neighborhood was home to one of the city’s most well-known homeless shelters; years on, there are still often one or two homeless Washingtonians who spend the day on this particular block. I recall one occasion, a couple of years ago, when I passed one such person in front of the grocery, wandering the sidewalk and shouting—something like “fuck Trump,” which is certainly a pretty ubiquitous sentiment in D.C. As I left the store 15 minutes later, he was still outside, but was now arguing that Ronald Reagan might have been even worse than Trump; another man sitting on the street outside the store agreed.

I smiled to myself as I walked by, resisting the urge to whitely say something like, “Right on, sir!” But as I turned the corner, I saw a middle-aged white guy talking to a police officer in a car, gesturing at the shouting man. I don’t know if he was just complaining about the slightly elevated noise, or claiming that the man was somehow dangerous. I can report that as a young-ish woman who can barely lift a bag of kitty litter, I did not feel threatened by his vigorous political speech.



Regardless of that particular man-Karen’s intentions, recent evidence has shown that this is what the police are to well-off white people: An omnipresent, benevolent force to be called when things are going wrong in any way. There is little sense that those who employ the police in this fashion—as a referee governing the ticky-tack conflicts of ordinary urban existence—consider what might happen once the cops get involved. They are much more likely to see the police as a solution to, not a cause of, problems. And so, armed men who are trained to mete out physical punishment in the name of keeping the order are sent into situations that don’t require that level of intervention.



The George Floyd killing was the spark for the recent protests against police, but as The New York Times noted recently, another incident that happened on the same day also highlighted the “entrenched racism” black people face: The famous encounter in the Central Park Ramble, where Amy Cooper dialed 911 to sic the police on Christian Cooper, claiming that he was threatening her life, because he—a black man—had the temerity to ask her to leash her dog, as the park’s rules require. This incident highlighted how the police function not just as an enforcer of a horrible racial order, always available to threaten black people with implicit violence, but how many white people know it exists for this reason, and are willing to use it as such.

