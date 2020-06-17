The Solution to Police Murder Is Not More Money

Regardless of that particular man-Karen’s intentions, recent evidence has shown that this is what the police are, to well-off white people: An omnipresent, benevolent force to be called when things are going wrong in any way. There is little sense that those who employ the police in this fashion—as a referee governing the ticky-tack conflicts of ordinary urban existence—consider what might happen once the cops get involved. They are much more likely to see the police as a solution to, not a cause of, problems. And so, armed men who are trained to mete out physical punishment in the name of keeping the order are sent into situations that don’t require that level of intervention.



The George Floyd killing was the spark for the recent protests against police, but as The New York Times noted recently, another incident that happened on the same day also highlighted the “entrenched racism” black people face: The famous encounter in the Central Park Ramble, where Amy Cooper dialed 911 to sic the police on Christian Cooper, claiming that he was threatening her life, because he—a black man—had the temerity to ask her to leash her dog, as the park’s rules require. This incident highlighted not just how the police function as an enforcer of a horrible racial order, always available to threaten black people with implicit violence, but how many white people know they exist for this reason and are willing to use them as such.

It is easy to see how the Coopers’ incident, combined with Floyd’s killing, may have sparked a horrible realization among the thousands of white people who joined the protests against police racism: The police enforce white supremacy. Amy Cooper can call the cops with a false and malicious report of “an African American man” threatening her life; George Floyd dies under the knee of a police officer for passing a $20 bad check. You don’t even have to know about the modern police’s roots in slave patrols to recognize what tradition is being recalled.

