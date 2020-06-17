The Gentlemanly Hater’s Guide to Gone With the Wind

Until this week, I had never seen Gone With the Wind. That neglect was one of the very few things keeping me feeling young at age 43. But then HBO temporarily pulled the movie from its streaming service last week to add an introduction that would provide vital context to a movie that is widely beloved but is also SUPER racist. Well of course, our finest Applebee-American citizens weren’t pleased to see the film get temporarily shelved by just one streaming service among MANY, MANY others that have left it untouched. So they burned their Covid masks, strapped on their bandoliers, and made Victor Fleming’s 1940 Best Picture winner the number one movie on Amazon in retaliation. Because these people must always be staging the least worthy protest they can possibly conceive of. #DeadRacistLivesMatter.

So, in the interest of journalism, and because I have nothing better to do, I decided to bust my cherry and watch Gone With the Wind with my own eyes. All four goddamn hours of the thing. Here are my findings. Please note that this article contains SPOILERS. Trust me: Someone out there will earnestly bitch about them.

I already noted that Gone With the Wind is super racist, and that’s not me being presumptuous. You know exactly what you’re in for the second the preamble starts scrolling. Read it for yourself:

There was a land of Cavaliers and Cotton Fields called the Old South... Here in this pretty world Gallantry took its last bow... Here was the last ever to be seen of Knights and their Ladies Fair, of Master and Slave... Look for it only in books, for it is no more than a dream remembered. A Civilization gone with the wind...

See what I mean? It’s like reading the splash page copy for Draper James. I figured I was subjecting myself to a Confederate monument in celluloid form, and that opening passage left no doubt. This is the fall of the Confederacy writ as tragedy. You can draw a direct line between it and dipshit Southern pride folks who tag #heritagenothate at the end of every tweet. You can also see why HBO rushed to film a pre-buttal by African-American film scholar Jacqueline Stewart, to warn audiences at home about the poison that lies ahead.