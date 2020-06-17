The Gentlemanly Hater’s Guide to Gone With the Wind

But I’m gonna also go ahead and confess that, from a pure entertainment standpoint, Gone With the Wind is spectacular. There’s a reason that, adjusted for inflation, it’s the all-time box office champ. I was prepared to be bored out of my fucking skull watching this thing. And indeed, the opening scenes promised an old-timey slog: orchestral swells over everything, men in comically large trousers, grown women in pigtails, adult characters falling in love as quickly as middle schoolers, actresses directed for maximum histrionics, white people ballroom-dancing in formation, etc. I kept waiting for characters to bust out into song. But there came a point when I went from having to watch this movie to wanting to. Composition-wise, its cinematography is breathtaking. And its four hours of storytelling are not languid. It’s a soap opera and a war movie. Juicy shit abounds.

Don’t believe me? OK, well lemme run down a few highlights for you. First of all, our heroine is Scarlett O’Hara (Vivian Leigh), who starts out the movie in love with her neighbor, only to look on heartbroken as the neighbor marries his own cousin. (Can’t believe this story takes place in Georgia and not one state to the left.) Scarlett marries some random loser to make the neighbor jealous. Then the random loser dies. Then she marries another dude for money because—and this is true—Scarlett’s major crisis in the middle of the film comes when the Union levies $300 in extra property taxes on her family’s plantation. Three hundred bucks?! What will the Union do with that money? Fund schools? WHY, THE GALL OF THESE CURSED YANKEES, I DO DECLARE. Anyway, that husband dies, too. So then our white widow marries the now-iconic Rhett Butler (played by Clark Gable, 12 years older than Vivian Leigh and with eyebrows for a mustache) to preserve her lifestyle needs.

That’s where Gone With the Wind took me by surprise. Before this, I only knew a few iconic snippets of the movie. You know … the ones from every Oscar montage: “As God is my witness, I’ll never be hungry again!”; “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn,” etc. I assumed the movie was an epic love story between Rhett and Scarlett. But it’s not. Their marriage is a loveless one, featuring alcoholism, abuse, Scarlett gargling cologne (!), rape, a stunning miscarriage that made me cry “Oh, shit!” out loud, and Scarlett’s daughter breaking her neck and dying after falling off a horse. And little Bonnie is the second character in the movie to die that way. Again, juicy.