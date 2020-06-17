Abolish These Police Departments

Everything I’ve read over the last week about what to do about policing, from the conscientious to the glib, I’ve read with those two Star Tribune articles in the back of my mind, and with the knowledge that Minneapolis’s city council has already agreed to what we are told is too extreme a demand—disbanding its police force. Even if you believe this particular assembly of politicians in Minneapolis can’t deliver (a perfectly legitimate belief, given the entire history of reform efforts), the fact that it is their stated end goal should shift the conversation from what is politically “possible” in this moment to what is necessary.

Too much of the debate over what to do about policing is abstract. If police abolition represents the radical boundary of our discourse, if “defund the police” sounds baffling to people who are rarely policed and scary to people who believe they depend on police for their safety, it might be easier to move from the general to the specific. What should be done about the Minneapolis Police Department? If you’re scared of what sound like radical demands, or on the fence about a slogan like “defund the police,” I urge you to read both of these articles, and think about “the police” not in the abstract, or even in the personal (who would I call if someone broke into my house?), but in terms of the currently existing institution of the Minneapolis Police Department. Maybe the question “does Minneapolis need cops” can be answered after a more urgent question: “Does Minneapolis need the Minneapolis Police Department?”

This is a police department in a very liberal city, run by a black man who once sued the department, and who replaced a chief who had, during her own term, already brought in the Justice Department to study its practices. And yet, despite that leadership, it still could not rein in the Third Precinct—or implement a program that could’ve taken Derek Chauvin off the streets. As a result, it has lost its legitimacy as a civic institution, and therefore its right to exist. Those demanding activists explain precisely and in great detail how public safety will be maintained after we “abolish police” in general should explain why maintaining the existing Minneapolis Police Department is preferable to disbanding it and building some sort of alternative.

Before telling activists and protesters to abandon radical slogans for more targeted reforms, consider that Minneapolis has already tried a number of reforms—it has reached for nearly every piece of low-hanging fruit. It would be great if police departments could more easily fire bad officers, and other police departments could not hire them. But the Minneapolis Police Department couldn’t even implement a plan to identify problem officers. Any attempt to do so—to identify problem officers and then fire them—would require an entirely different police culture. It would require, in other words, dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department.