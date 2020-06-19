Turn Rikers Island Into a Solar Farm

Renewable Rikers is not the only proposal on the table but is the most fleshed out, so far. There’s been talk of making Rikers the home for another runway for LaGuardia Airport, or even real estate development. Because its foundations are so toxic, doing much of anything on Rikers is likely to require extensive land remediation. With many details still to be worked out, Renewable Rikers advocates are keen to see those plans move forward on a democratic footing. “We want as many people as possible at the table,” Constantinides told me. “The most important thing is to have communities that have been overpolluted and overpoliced be the primary voices at that table. Those need to be the voices that we’re hearing the loudest.”

Environmental and climate justice groups have long pushed for this sort of approach, which they hope will inform emissions reductions plans at all levels of government. WE ACT’s expansive Northern Manhattan Climate Action Plan, for example, was drafted through a series of public workshops involving hundreds of community members, meetings with city agencies, and input from partner organizations from around the city and across the U.S. “Our community has a capacity to think holistically, and they do that because it’s necessary for their survival,” Corbin-Mark told me. “They cannot escape the very wicked problems that plague their lives. They also can’t escape the original pandemic, which is racism in this country. And so by necessity when you give to our communities the tools to envision and imagine what the future should look like, […] they come up with visions that are more expansive and resilient, because they are trying to figure out by necessity how to solve the many challenges that this society has laid at their doorstep.”

Following controversies over New York City power provider ConEdison and a series of blackouts last summer, Constantinides has also championed bringing the utility under public ownership. Despite its black and brown residents having some of the highest energy burdens in the country and the supposed reliability provided by polluting peaker plants, Queens has lost power provided by ConEd a number of times in the last year—including when temperatures soared to nearly 100 degrees. Outrage over citywide outages and persistent mismanagement has caused even Mayor Bill De Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo to put a public takeover of ConEd on the table. Constantinides called Renewable Rikers the “quintessential public power project,” adding that the investor-owned utility “shouldn’t own this or be dictating how this power would work.” Though details of any renewable development on the island are pending further study, there’s some possibility that energy generated there could fall under the purview of the already-public New York Power Authority.