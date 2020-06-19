Turn Rikers Island Into a Solar Farm

The past and present of Rikers Island can tell you a lot about the United States. Richard Riker—the owner of the island that had been in his slaveowning Dutch-German family since the 1660s—was an integral part of a kidnapping ring for selling Black people in the North back to slavery in the South under the Fugitive Slave Act. As New York City’s City Recorder, Riker would issue certificates of removal for those captured to be deported without a whisper of due process. The Riker family sold the land today known as Rikers Island in 1884, after which point it began its long transition into something much closer to its current usage: a penal colony. Trash was brought in on barges from Manhattan to build out the island to accommodate a massive jail complex, which took on its first inmates in 1932. Today, 80 percent of its land mass is landfill. Pockets of methane created by decomposing garbage routinely bursts, shaking the island and endangering anyone around. That’s mainly inmates—90 percent of whom are people of color—but guards and prisoners alike have complained about the toll any prolonged time spent on the island can take on your health. Heat in the summer can be unbearable, which has lent to its ominous nickname: “The Oven.” In a detailed account of the island’s environmental justice horror show, reporter Raven Rakia noted at Grist that, as temperatures rise, six of the island’s 10 facilities lack air conditioning. Like other prisons, Rikers has also been a hotspot for Covid-19.

After decades of lawsuits and controversy and a concerted campaign by former inmates and activists, the New York City Council finally voted to close down Rikers Island’s jail facilities within a decade last fall. In addition to an ongoing debate about whether the city will build replacement facilities or instead commit itself to drastically reducing the number of people it incarcerates, there’s the question of what to do with the island itself. If Rikers Island has come to symbolize the cruelty of the carceral system, what’s built in its wake could help signal a way forward.

As the movement to close Rikers gained momentum, a cross-section of environmental and criminal justice groups began meeting to discuss plans for what might come next. “Rather than get into a battle with real estate titans of New York City, we wanted to get out ahead of that and stake our claim for Rikers to no longer be the city’s penal colony, but a resource of clean energy, jobs, and redistributive justice,” Cecil Corbin-Mark, the Deputy Director and Director of Policy Initiatives at WE ACT for Environmental Justice, told me.

City Councilor Costa Constantinides’s Queens district includes Rikers and features some of the city’s worst air quality and highest rates of Covid-19 deaths. Working with WE ACT and the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance, among others, he has introduced a series of three bills known collectively as a plan for a Renewable Rikers. The first bill would transfer the deed for the island away from the Department of Corrections to another to-be-determined agency. The second and third bills would begin official studies from the city to determine the island’s capacity for renewable energy and new wastewater treatment infrastructure, to replace several outdated facilities throughout Queens. An initial study by the CUNY Center for Urban and Environmental Reform in 2019 found siting solar on just a quarter of the island would generate enough power for the city to close down all of the the massively polluting gas-fired secondary, or “peaker,” plants established decades ago, with scant public input, in the Five Boroughs’ Black and Brown communities, whose residents have been disproportionately likely to end up on Rikers at some point in their lives.