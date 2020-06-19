America Owes More to Its “Essential” Immigrant Workers

In addition to her work cultivating apples, she volunteers taking food and personal protective equipment to community members who need it, increasing her risk of exposure. Yet as things stand now, and even with her officially recognized position as an essential worker, she has no path to any kind of legal status. This is not a new problem, but stories like hers have prompted a push for a mass regularization program—an opportunity to legalize their status—for undocumented essential workers.

But what would this actually look like? Immigration policy is nothing if not complex—just ask any immigration lawyer to explain any seemingly simple legal concept. Small differences in eligibility criteria or evidentiary requirements could yield vastly different outcomes. In other words, the moral case for such a program is straightforward. The path there is snaking, multipronged with competing visions, and dotted with pitfalls.

Whenever it is we emerge from our current interlocking catastrophes, a real conversation around a program of widespread regularization would have to grapple with concepts in tension. The issues at hand are material but also existential. What exactly constitutes an essential worker? Is it only those whose jobs have been formally recognized by the Department of Homeland Security as critical, as is the case for Beatriz? Or would someone like Emilio, a hotel maintenance worker who moonlights as an Instacart delivery worker and disaster relief volunteer, qualify?