America Owes More to Its “Essential” Immigrant Workers

Beatriz knows that the piece of paper she was given by her employer, certifying her as a critical worker, is not what makes her essential. “I know they say now we’re essential, but we always have been, because we’ve always brought the food to people’s tables. If it wasn’t for us, right now there would be no food,” she said.

Like hundreds of thousands of others around the country, Beatriz is risking her own safety to perform vital work during the Covid-19 pandemic, all without legal immigration status. She came to be in such a situation by an odd twist of fate: While she was in the United States on a tourist visa in 2008, she said, she got a call that her sister in Mexico urgently needed heart surgery, and had no money to pay for it. Faced with a choice between returning and making $7 a day or remaining and earning more than that in an hour, she chose to overstay her visa and work in New York State’s sprawling agriculture industry.

In addition to her work cultivating apples, she volunteers taking food and PPE to community members who need it, increasing her risk of exposure. Yet as things stand now, and even with her officially recognized position as an essential worker, she has no path to any kind of legal status. This is not a new problem, but stories like hers have prompted a push for a mass regularization program—an opportunity to legalize their status—for undocumented essential workers.

But what would this actually look like? Immigration policy is nothing if not complex—just ask any immigration lawyer to explain any seemingly simple legal concept. Small differences in eligibility criteria or evidentiary requirements could yield vastly different outcomes. In other words, the moral case for such a program is straightforward. The path there is snaking, multi-pronged with competing visions, and dotted with pitfalls.