In Miss Juneteenth, a Mother’s Dream Deferred

Though the tension between mother and daughter remains center stage, Miss Juneteenth’s broader subject turns out to be the political economics of surviving as a black woman in Texas. Kai is under pressure to perform a miracle to rescue her mother from a system that makes it impossible for her to thrive. Ronnie does not give Turquoise the money she needs and deserves. Her boss doesn’t pay her enough at the bar where she works, and Ronnie won’t look after Kai so that she can take more shifts. She’s in a vise that’s only tightening.

Although Turquoise’s community is strong and supportive, and she’s constantly praised for her beauty, none of that gives her enough money to live on. One serious suitor appears in Miss Juneteenth, who explicitly offers to “take her off her feet” with the profits of his funeral home, but Turquoise is adamant that she won’t be bought. She’s a romantic—as her on-off relationship with Ronnie proves—but she has also set hard and fast boundaries about the relationship between her looks and her finances.

Her almost blinkered dedication to doing things the right way explains how Turquoise could go so long before noticing how much her daughter hates pageant work. The women who staff the pageant are bitchy to Turquoise, as if getting pregnant stripped her of all her value. The whole pageant model of virtue comes to seem like folly, and Kai is too smart to miss it.