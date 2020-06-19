In Miss Juneteenth, a Mother’s Dream Deferred

Among the many schadenfreude-themed reality TV shows popular in America in the late 2000s, beauty pageants, particularly those involving children with capped smiles and unhinged mothers, form their own genre. On shows like Toddlers and Tiaras, the entertainment factor came from the obviousness of the con played on the moms, who frequently spent more on competition entrance fees than they took home in prize money. Not only were beauty pageants a scam, it seemed, but they were a scam pitched at a psychological Achilles’ heel common to many mothers: The obsessive urge to re-enact your own life, but perfectly, through your child.

The new movie Miss Juneteenth, which begins streaming today, is about a very different pageant tradition, but its drama radiates from that same tender spot in the mother-daughter relationship. Instead of little girls in fake teeth, our subject is the Miss Juneteenth pageant in Fort Worth, Texas, a worthier and more old-fashioned beauty queen award. It is granted each year on June 19 to a young black woman from the city, entitling her to a full college scholarship. The date has special significance in Texas, where the Juneteenth holiday was created in memory of the state’s abolition of slavery, two years after 1863’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Nicole Beharie plays Turquoise, an overworked young single mother trying to scrape together the money and the time to enter her daughter Kai (Alexis Chikaeze) into the pageant, which she herself won in 2004. Turquoise was a young beauty brimming with potential, but we can infer that she lost her scholarship after she got pregnant with Kai, who is now 14 going on 15. No steady source of income followed for Turquoise.



Black celebrities who have gone from pageants to professional success include Halle Berry (competitor for Miss World, 1986), Oprah Winfrey (Miss Tennessee, 1972), and Vanessa Williams (the first African-American Miss America, 1984, a crown she was forced to relinquish after Penthouse obtained nude photographs of her). So there is a pressure weighing on Kai that doesn’t just come from her mother, but from a much larger system of judgement which dictates that Miss Juneteenth is the pinnacle of what a young black woman should want to be.