This Is How Trump Plans to Beat Biden

We will be inundated by polls and charts and the sweaty, contradictory pronouncements of serious analysts and hacks alike between now and November, but the fundamentals of the election as it stands are actually quite simple. The president is just barely matching his 2016 margin with white working-class voters. He is losing white college graduates again by an even worse margin. And he’s now losing the oldest voters. The Democratic Party hasn’t hit 50 percent with voters over 65 in 20 years⁠. An average of polls taken in May and June showed Biden ahead with them 51-44 and a more recent Quinnipiac poll showed Biden winning them 51-43. These are the constituencies an Electoral College victory turns on. If Trump makes up ground with them before November, he can win. If he doesn’t, he will lose.

To the extent that it can be said Trump has a plan for turning things around at all, the recent protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd seem to be at the center of it. “The unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalize our history, desecrate our monuments⁠—our beautiful monuments⁠, tear down our statues, and punish, cancel, and persecute anyone who does not conform to their demands for absolute and total control,” he said early in his speech. “This cruel campaign of censorship and exclusion violates everything we hold dear as Americans. They want to demolish our heritage so they can impose their new oppressive regime in its place. They want to defund and dissolve our police departments. Think of that!”

All of this could be very old news by the fall even if Trump tries to rekindle this moment’s anxieties in his campaign advertising. And it should be well known by now that Republican invocations of political correctness, antifa, and monument toppling radicals did absolutely nothing to stem the party’s bleeding with suburban voters ahead of the 2018 midterms. They and most other voters will head into Election Day with even more pressing matters on their minds than they had back then, particularly if the pandemic intensifies. Any focus on the protests could also be undermined considerably by the fact that Trump’s presidency was supposed to bring an end to what he called “American carnage” in the first place⁠⁠—what’s shaping up is a campaign built around a promise to restore a sense of “law and order” that, by his own tacit admission, Trump has already failed to impose.

There were other revivals of old rhetoric on Saturday. Biden, he charged, has supported “every globalist attack on the American worker” over the course of his career and has “never made a correct foreign policy decision”—there he pointed to Biden’s support for the war in Iraq. This would be potent material in the hands of a normal presidential candidate in a normal election year; even Trump managed to focus his messaging just enough to make NAFTA and Iraq central to his case against Clinton in 2016. But this is far from a normal year⁠. The central foreign policy issue on the minds of American voters is a global pandemic they believe this administration has mishandled. The intended Rust Belt audience for trade talk hasn’t seen any benefit whatsoever from Trump’s renegotiation of NAFTA, but they are facing down a critically wounded economy at 13 percent unemployment. And Trump’s speech in Tulsa contained little more of an economic program than a promise not to raise taxes and predictions that the stock market will continue to rise.