Behind the Conflicting Advice on Coronavirus Safety

Originally, organizations like the CDC and the World Health Organization outright dismissed the idea that the virus could linger in the air in an infectious cloud. The agencies’ advice focused on avoiding large droplets from people coughing, as well as contaminated surfaces. Much of their advice is still centered on those forms of transmission. But the CDC report in May confirmed that vocalizations can create aerosols, or tiny droplets that hang in the air, which likely contributed to the wide spread of the virus at the choir practice. Another CDC research letter in May pointed to airborne transmission as one of the ways the virus was likely transmitted among meeting attendees in Germany.

“There is a substantial probability that normal speaking causes airborne virus transmission in confined environments.”

Several studies have shown that singing, talking, and even sometimes breathing can produce a cloud of respiratory droplets that float through the air. Research published in The New England Journal of Medicine in April found that saying the words “stay healthy” in a normal, conversational voice emitted 347 droplets, many of them fairly small—small enough to remain suspended in the air. Even louder speech releases thousands of droplets that can drift in the air for eight to 14 minutes in an environment with stagnant air, according to research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences earlier this month. The researchers conclude that “there is a substantial probability that normal speaking causes airborne virus transmission in confined environments.”

Researchers at the National Academy of Sciences believe, based on a review of studies, that the coronavirus can also be spread by breathing in close proximity. One study they cited was a preprint—which has not been published in a journal or peer-reviewed officially—from researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, who found viral particles in the air of rooms housing coronavirus patients, even when the patients weren’t coughing.