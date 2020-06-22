Behind the Conflicting Advice on Coronavirus Safety

The now-infamous event occurred on March 15: A choir gathered in Skagit County, Washington, for a socially distanced practice indoors. One choir member with coronavirus symptoms showed up to sing. Of the 60 members present, 52 people became infected with the coronavirus, and two died.

In the past few months, those following and researching the coronavirus pandemic have become well-acquainted with this case. But in mid-May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that confounded public health messages on the coronavirus up to that point: the virus at the rehearsal had been airborne. This study is now one among several in recent weeks clarifying how and under what conditions the virus is most easily transmitted. And that in turn drives changes in how experts think about best practices—from the CDC’s pivot on mask-wearing to new theories about what sorts of daily activities may be relatively low risk or high risk as states re-open.

Originally, organizations like the CDC and the World Health Organization outright dismissed the idea that the virus could linger in the air in an infectious cloud. The agencies’ advice focused on avoiding large droplets from people coughing, as well as contaminated surfaces. Much of their advice is still centered on those forms of transmission. But the CDC report in May confirmed that vocalizations can create aerosols, or tiny droplets that hang in the air, which likely contributed to the wide spread of the virus at the choir practice. Another CDC research letter in May pointed to airborne transmission as one of the ways the virus was likely transmitted among meeting attendees in Germany.

Several studies have shown that singing, talking, and even sometimes breathing can produce a cloud of respiratory droplets that float through the air. Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine in April found that saying the words “stay healthy” in a normal, conversational voice emitted 347 droplets, many of them fairly small—small enough to remain suspended in the air. Even louder speech releases thousands of droplets that can drift in the air for 8 to 14 minutes in an environment with stagnant air, according to research published in PNAS earlier this month. The researchers conclude that “there is a substantial probability that normal speaking causes airborne virus transmission in confined environments.”