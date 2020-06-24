Temping for the One Percent

Perhaps he had recognized my hunger for power, and the possibility, however infinitesimal, that one day we might actually be on equal footing. It was a power that I was starting to accrue and exercise in subtle ways. One of them was my secret collection of data. Security footage was funneled into a split-screen monitor on my desk, which meant that, in certain sections within the office, I could track the men through the halls, study where they stood as they noshed, whose desks they stopped by, at what time they went to the restroom, the other men with whom they went. These benign activities now seem reckless, almost pornographic in their unmasked intimacy. Back then they were fodder for my voyeur self, who fantasized over assembling this minutia into some kind of illustrative report.

But most of the time there was no surreptitious upper hand to be gained. The facilitation of food deliveries, for instance, was only ever a Sisyphean task—except that at its completion you lay down and let the boulder run over you. A delivery man would call me to say that he had almost arrived, his voice muffled from city wind and an invariably bad connection. “Which side is that again?” No answer. I’d take the elevator to the building’s lobby, which often had multiple entrances, one on either side of the street (entrances on both Lexington and Park, for example). I would race outside and scan the crowd for a man with a delivery backpack twice his size, compressing his posture. Failing to find him, I’d run across the building to the other entrance. Still no sign of him. I’d repeat this relay twice more. Sweating, I’d take a lunch-hour packed elevator back up to the lobby and would call him. No answer. The assistants to the hungry financiers would rush toward my desk. Where is the food? Then the courier would call. He’s been waiting for me. Where was I? I’d go back down and, by some miracle, we’d find each other. The urge to embrace was mutual. Back upstairs I’d set out the food in a conference room or kitchen and, later, empty the leftover make-your-own-taco material into the trash.

Eventually I myself was infected by the space. My desire for power grew mixed with a desire for luxury. In dealing with expense reports I often encountered a financier’s use of Uber and other delivery services, which meant, if I searched the fine print, I could find a home address. I’d use the company computer to research real estate databases, and peruse executives’ Manhattan penthouses and properties in Westchester and southern Connecticut. There was an old French-style estate with crenellated roof lines, a newly purchased Brooklyn condo with chrome-plated faucets. I’d try to match the face of each man to his place of residence, so that I knew, as he stood outside the door, waiting for me, the kinds of assets I was dealing with. When the pandemic struck, did they Uber all the way to their vacation homes in Aspen, Napa Valley, The Hamptons?

And if I were to show up at their door, would they recognize me? Some certainly would. At the offices, I was often replacing or filling in for a person—a woman, most likely—the men had come to know. They were curious about the new face. At each location, the company CEO would usually take time to introduce himself to me personally, shaking my hand and serving me some MBA-grade eye contact. Guests who were familiar with the usual receptionist and knew I was temping would sometimes ask me, with cozy, paternal authority, what I planned to do with my life. Rarely did I mention anything about writing, but when I did the response was typical: “Literature! Maybe we’ll find ourselves in one of your stories!”