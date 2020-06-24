Temping for the One Percent

They’d look at me through the glass, perplexed, momentary exiles cast out from their own domain. I admit here to feeling a surge of power.

In one instance involving a particularly elusive button, a group of men stood outside as I got on my knees to peer beneath the fiberboard. In a harmless breach of protocol, I had left the desk unmanned (an urge struck for pistachios, unaffordable at the supermarket but often complimentary at the financial offices), and my button had apparently vanished in the meantime. I realized, once genuflected, that actually the device had only lost its adhesion. There it was, dangling in shadow, performing a slow, senile spin. I snatched it, pressed it, allowed the men to enter, rose to greet them. “I’m so sorry about that,” I said. Only one of these men looked me in the eye, a man I had unintentionally spurned one too many times, a partner and general counsel at the firm. (He’d also been given a mini-profile in The New Yorker and has, apparently, helped to create a variety of American history storytelling exhibitions at both Carnegie Hall and the New York Historical Society.) It was a look of disgust. I did not blame him.

Perhaps he had recognized my hunger for power and the possibility, however infinitesimal, that one day we might actually be on equal footing. It was a power that I was starting to accrue and exercise in subtle ways. One of them was my secret collection of data. Security footage was funneled into a split-screen monitor on my desk, which meant that, in certain sections within the office, I could track the men through the halls, study where they stood as they noshed, whose desks they stopped by, at what time they went to the restroom, the other men with whom they went. These benign activities now seem reckless, almost pornographic in their unmasked intimacy. Back then, they were fodder for my voyeur self, who fantasized over assembling these minutiae into some kind of illustrative report.

But most of the time there was no surreptitious upper hand to be gained. The facilitation of food deliveries, for instance, was only ever a Sisyphean task—except that at its completion you lay down and let the boulder run over you. A delivery man would call me to say that he had almost arrived, his voice muffled from city wind and an invariably bad connection. “Which side is that again?” No answer. I’d take the elevator to the building’s lobby, which often had multiple entrances, one on either side of the street (entrances on both Lexington and Park, for example). I would race outside and scan the crowd for a man with a delivery backpack twice his size, compressing his posture. Failing to find him, I’d run across the building to the other entrance. Still no sign of him. I’d repeat this relay twice more. Sweating, I’d take a lunch-hour packed elevator back up to the lobby and would call him. No answer. The assistants to the hungry financiers would rush toward my desk. Where is the food? Then the courier would call. He’s been waiting for me. Where was I? I’d go back down and, by some miracle, we’d find each other. The urge to embrace was mutual. Back upstairs, I’d set out the food in a conference room or kitchen and, later, empty the leftover make-your-own-taco material into the trash.