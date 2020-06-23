The Many Sounds of Black Lives Matter

Since lockdown began, I have become essentially reliant on the This Is Janet Jackson playlist on Spotify for my emotional well-being. Early on, I decided to make this reclusive pop star, whose hits “Miss You Much” and “I Get So Lonely” reverberate like erotic anthems of isolation, the official chanteuse of my quarantine. When I logged onto the app last week though, I suddenly noticed a new banner of playlists under the heading “Black Music Matters.” After weeks of being bombarded by empty corporate statements of solidarity and anti-racist listmania, I was skeptical at best. Delving into a BLM-timed “Feelin’ Myself” list, I had to wonder: How would someone hoping to listen and learn react once they pressed Play on Saweetie’s “Tap In”: “B-B-Billionaire n----- wanna eat me out (Hahaha) / B----, I’m from the West Coast / they wanna go down South”?

Yet the search for a soundtrack is understandable. Martin Luther King called freedom songs, the anthems inspired by the civil rights era, “the soul of the movement.” Songs function as a kind of political chorus, lending structure, flow, and collective intensity to what can otherwise feel like an atomized experience. It is no wonder that in seeking to capture the complex set of emotions spawned by the recent policing killings that have roiled America, writers and critics are gravitating toward musical referents: civil rights anthems like Nina Simone’s “Mississippi Goddam,” jazz records like Hal Singer’s “Malcolm X” and John Coltrane’s “Alabama,” early hip-hop hits like Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” and NWA’s “Fuck Tha Police.” Likewise, any cynicism I had going into Spotify was swiftly disarmed by Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” a song that nervously mingles Cooke’s despairing tone with hopeful lyrics, reflecting an appropriate ambivalence about America’s future.

Notably, these songs are not unique to the Black Lives Matter movement, which crystallized in response to the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin. Save for possibly Kendrick Lamar’s uplifting hit “Alright,” which was sung at a number of BLM rallies after it came out in 2015 and got a recent bump in streams, the current movement has not found a definitive soundtrack all its own. Fans bristle at the contradictory politics of the commercial musicians writing songs in response to these protests. They prefer instead to mine existing—or even seemingly apolitical—music for revolutionary sentiments. There is, after all, no shortage of music that speaks to the cycle of rage, mourning, and defiant hope that black Americans have been experiencing on a loop for centuries now; in fact, such songs largely serve as the foundation of American popular music. The result has been a beautifully scattered playlist, one that reflects the radically decentralized nature of the Black Lives Matter movement itself.

If Black Lives Matter does not have a definitive sound, it is not because artists haven’t tried to provide one. In just the last two weeks, hip-hop, R&B, and rock musicians have released new songs or remixes on almost a daily basis that address George Floyd’s death and the protests unfolding across the world. Atlanta rapper Lil Baby released “The Bigger Picture” with a music video featuring recent footage from various protests. Rapper YG just released “FTP,” a retooled version of his 2016 hit “Fuck Donald Trump.” The rock band The Killers added new lyrics addressing the death of George Floyd to their 2019 song “Land of the Free”: “Eight measured minutes and 46 seconds / Another boy in the bag / Another stain on the flag.”