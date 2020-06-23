The Many Sounds of Black Lives Matter

Notably, these songs are not unique to the Black Lives Matter movement, which crystallized in response to the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin. Save for possibly Kendrick Lamar’s uplifting hit “Alright,” which was sung at a number of BLM rallies after it came out in 2015 and got a recent bump in streams, the current movement has not found a definitive soundtrack all its own. Fans bristle at the contradictory politics of the commercial musicians writing songs in response to these protests. They prefer instead to mine existing—or even seemingly apolitical—music for revolutionary sentiments. There is, after all, no shortage of music that speaks to the cycle of rage, mourning, and defiant hope that black Americans have been experiencing on a loop for centuries now; in fact, such songs largely serve as the foundation of American popular music. The result has been a beautifully scattered playlist, one that reflects the radically decentralized nature of the Black Lives Matter movement itself.

If Black Lives Matter does not have a definitive sound, it is not because artists haven’t tried to provide one. In just the last two weeks, hip-hop, R&B, and rock musicians have released new songs or remixes on almost a daily basis that address George Floyd’s death and the protests unfolding across the world. Atlanta rapper Lil Baby released “The Bigger Picture” with a music video featuring recent footage from various protests. Rapper YG just released “FTP,” a retooled version of his 2016 hit “Fuck Donald Trump.” The rock band The Killers added new lyrics addressing the death of George Floyd to their 2019 song “Land of the Free”: “Eight measured minutes and 46 seconds / Another boy in the bag / Another stain on the flag.”

These songs, which succeed to varying degrees, nonetheless come on the heels of a period when, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, audiences have been more critical of celebrities, particularly those weighing in on political crises. Starting with the backlash to the star-studded “Imagine” video, in which actors and pop stars like Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds expressed solidarity with people stuck at home by lip-synching from their cavernous mansions and palatial backyards, celebrity voices are being relegated—thankfully—to the backdrop of political discourse. As more mainstream musical artists have begun weighing in on the current Black Lives Matter protests, there have been similar callouts, with fans becoming increasingly impatient with the prosperity gospel espoused by some hip-hop artists and their attachment to the same power structures that rap music used to rail against.