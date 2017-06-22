And then there’s the most famous photograph of Till, one in which none of these features can be distinguished because they no longer exist. Lying dead in his casket, his face is recognizable as a face only because we know where eyes, ears, nose, and mouth are supposed to be. It is this photo that his mother wanted published in Jet magazine and The Chicago Defender, leading black publications of the time. “People had to face my son and realize just how twisted, how distorted, how terrifying race hatred could be,” she wrote in her memoir. “The whole nation had to bear witness to this.” It is also this photo—evidence of Till’s lynching at the hands of two white men from Money, Mississippi—that helped to launch the civil rights movement. “I thought of Emmett Till,” Rosa Parks said in 1956, “and when the bus driver ordered me to move to the back, I just couldn’t move.”

Mamie Till-Mobley’s memoir keeps company in a small literary subgenre alongside books by Myrlie Evers-Williams and Coretta Scott King, the widows of assassinated civil rights leaders Medgar Evers and Martin Luther King Jr. In 2013, the year after Trayvon Martin was killed, Jesmyn Ward published her gorgeous memoir, Men We Reaped, which chronicles the lives and deaths of five young black men, including Ward’s brother, in her hometown of DeLisle, Mississippi. In the wake of Trayvon’s death and the acquittal of his killer, George Zimmerman, Ward’s stories of these unrelated black men served as a stand-in for Trayvon’s story. Now his parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, have published their own book about his life and death, while Lezley McSpadden has told the story of her son, Michael Brown, and his killing at the hands of a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. These works are an outlet for grief, but also part of what has become an obligation for black families to mourn in public.

In an America where mass shootings are a common occurrence, there is no shortage of white people who have lost loved ones in a highly publicized tragedy. But the responsibilities foisted on them are not the same: Relatives of white victims can choose to become activists—they might take up, say, the cause of gun control—but they aren’t required to, and they never have to, prove that their very lives have value. Their grief is their own. Black grief belongs to the world, and is regulated by the same forces that caused such deep pain in the first place. Black families become advocates, activists, and spokespeople, historians, journalists, and policy experts, while also being the gatekeepers of the legacy and humanity of those they’ve lost.