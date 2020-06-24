How to Fix America’s Broken Guest-Worker System

There’s an understandably strong temptation to condemn President Donald Trump for suspending guest-worker visas through the end of 2020. His executive order is far too sweeping, it invites retaliation by other nations, and there’s a stark underlying hypocrisy in Trump’s seizing the pretext of the coronavirus pandemic as a matter of grave concern while he pretends in just about every other context that the health crisis is abating, which it isn’t.

But the truth is that even those of us who take an expansive view of immigration’s benefits to society and the economy get a little queasy when the subject turns to guest-worker programs. As the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute noted in a 2018 report, such programs tend to leave migrant workers “vulnerable to exploitation and abuse” and employers altogether too “reliant on temporary, low-wage migrant labor.”



Consider H-2B visas, which are issued to nonagricultural seasonal workers. Some of these visas go to bright-eyed young foreigners who want to see the United States and are willing to pay for it by spending a summer ladling clam chowder to vacationers on Cape Cod. But most H-2B visas go to foreign workers in very low-wage occupations like landscaping, groundskeeping, and seafood processing. (The Trump Organization has depended heavily on H-2B labor at Trump’s various resorts, including Mar-a-Lago and the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.)



In theory, employers pay H-2B guest workers the prevailing wage, but in practice, the Department of Labor, which supervises the program, “authorizes employers to essentially price-fix a depressed wage rate for these jobs,” according to a 2017 Stanford Law & Policy Review article by Jennifer J. Lee, a law professor at Temple University. It’s hard to imagine the arrangement going any other way: Before hiring an H-2B guest worker, an employer must certify to the DOL that no Americans can be found to do the job. If no American will do the job, then the only comparable work on which to base a prevailing wage is the labor performed either by other guest workers or by undocumented workers. So it’s no surprise that H-2B workers end up earning about the same wage as undocumented immigrants. If anything, undocumented immigrants fare a little better, because they can quit one employer to work for another; H-2B workers are stuck with whoever sponsored them.