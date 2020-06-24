I Still Do Water Drops Because the Covid Crisis Hasn’t Ended the Border Crisis

In some ways, the pandemic has changed my work at No More Deaths. In other ways, it’s exactly the same: Every day we get up early and load up our trucks and go out to different places to leave water. Sometimes that means driving a lot and leaving water in four to five places that are close to the road. Other times, we’ll drive out to one place and hike around 10 miles, round trip, to leave water and supplies in areas that are more remote. We have around 200 water drop sites in southern Arizona, which we track using GPS coordinates. We keep a logbook where we write down exactly what we find when we visit the sites so we can see where there’s more need and make more frequent water drops to those areas.



Before the pandemic, we were a year-round-operating volunteer program. People came from all over the country—and sometimes all over the world—to spend a month with us to do water drops and help with search and rescue. But because of Covid, we’ve stopped accepting out-of-town volunteers. People here are in close quarters, and we really want to make sure that we’re able to operate safely. So we’ve been relying pretty heavily on our local volunteer base in Tucson and encouraging local volunteers to go on water drops with the people they live with. Instead of having a group of five out-of-town volunteers camping for a week and doing water drops, we now have groups of housemates coming out from Tucson daily to put out that food and water.

When we go out on water drops, everyone wears a mask. We’ve also implemented strict hand-washing guidelines, and we’re limiting our exposure to people we don’t live with. We’ve been able to maintain a lot of our sites that way, but the pandemic has impacted the amount of food and water that we’ve put out. So it’s been a bit of a balance. But early on in the pandemic, we recognized that the humanitarian crisis at the border wasn’t stopping, so our work was still essential. We just didn’t see it as an option to just shut down, because of the realities of the extreme heat in the summer, and the way that Border Patrol scatters groups and people get disoriented and lost in the remote corridors of the desert. That’s still going to kill people. So we still need to be out there.

If we run into people when we’re out in the desert, we follow basic wilderness medicine guidelines. Some of our volunteers are EMTs, some are wilderness first responders, some are nurses and doctors. A big concern, early on, was that our volunteers could potentially pass Covid to somebody who might then end up in a detention center. So everyone is masked and gloved, and we carry extra supplies to ensure that we’re not potentially giving somebody Covid.