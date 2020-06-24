I Still Do Water Drops Because the Covid Crisis Hasn’t Ended the Border Crisis

When we go out on water drops, everyone wears a mask. We’ve also implemented strict hand-washing guidelines, and we’re limiting our exposure to people we don’t live with. We’ve been able to maintain a lot of our sites that way, but the pandemic has impacted the amount of food and water that we’ve put out. So it’s been a bit of a balance. But early on in the pandemic, we recognized that the humanitarian crisis at the border wasn’t stopping, so our work was still essential. We just didn’t see it as an option to just shut down, because of the realities of the extreme heat in the summer, and the way that Border Patrol scatters groups and people get disoriented and lost in the remote corridors of the desert. That’s still going to kill people. So we still need to be out there.

If we run into people when we’re out in the desert, we follow basic wilderness medicine guidelines. Some of our volunteers are EMTs, some are wilderness first responders, some are nurses and doctors. A big concern, early on, was that our volunteers could potentially pass Covid to somebody who might then end up in a detention center. So everyone is masked and gloved, and we carry extra supplies to ensure that we’re not potentially giving somebody Covid.

We also use our water drops to clean up trash and deal with vandalism of our supplies, like our water bottles being destroyed. It’s a pretty common occurrence—I’d say we still see instances of vandalism every week. For a while, it was hard to know for sure who was doing it because you had both Border Patrol and hunters out here, but then we did a big analysis of our logbook across a few years and found that there wasn’t a significant difference in vandalism between hunting season and other times. So, because of how widespread the vandalism is, and how frequent it is, we concluded that Border Patrol was largely responsible. Right now it’s 100 degrees out every day—nobody is out four miles from the road except for Border Patrol.