A Dream of Lasting Solidarity at the Dyke March

Nancy grew up in a student organizing group, and sympathized with protesters suspicious of allies who appear to have come to the abolitionist movement overnight: “It’s a critical politic,” she said, “and it’s not one that a person necessarily comes to lightly.” There may be potential in these tenuous new coalitions, but whether people are committing to the long road of an abolitionist politic or just a slogan remains an open question in these early days. In an interview with NBC news in April, the organizer, educator and curator Mariame Kaba insisted that history contains the lessons we need to learn. Looking back at movements around “domestic violence, and sexual violence in particular,” she said, you see how “the feminists of the 1960s and ‘70s who were pushing for a more serious addressing of gender violence, particularly racialized gendered violence, were asking for the system to take that more seriously. But their solutions were decidedly non-carceral.”

Even back then, Kaba explained, “it was contested. Mostly, I would say radical lesbians as well as Black and brown women were saying: ‘We shouldn’t start taking funds from law enforcement for addressing these issues, because we’re gonna then be at the mercy of law enforcement, and as Black women, we’re not calling the cops in the same way that white women are because the cops end up harming us, and our loved ones which we don’t want to have happen.’” Abolition is not about removing accountability, Nancy pointed out, but about committing to transformative justice. “That transformation and the work towards it has to be sincere.” This is emotional and strategic labor, she emphasized.

Some of this history is dense, the new activists are young, and all barriers to entry are strategic losses for the movement. “We do not have the numbers that we currently need to take on the United States government and white supremacy,” Nancy said over the phone. “We’re going to need a lot more people if we’re actually going to win. And some of those people are going to have done harm.” Perhaps my suspicion of the overnight-activists might be the most counter-revolutionary of all these mixed feelings

Organizations like Decrim NY, the march for Black trans lives earlier this month, and other grassroots efforts are now forcing Black, brown, and queer abolitionist and liberatory frames into the mainstream, to meet the requirements explained by longtime activists like Kaba, Andrea Ritchie, and others. So, there is a great deal of work left to be done, no matter the exultation a white dyke might let herself feel on a hot June night outdoors. I struggle sometimes with imagining the scale of our own demands, since the movement for Black lives is in a vertiginous and vulnerable moment of expansion, with disorientation affecting us all. The names we chant on the streets—Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tony McDade—evoke the specificity of individual faces and individual lives, but in moral and political contexts—right versus wrong; police versus no police—of dizzying depth and dimensions. But facing up to complexity is the point of the exercise. The LGBTQIA advocacy-umbrella needs to reconfigure its priorities around justice from the inside out, taking the lead from the Black women who have always been at its vanguard, to address the problem of its amnesia around race and then step up to the conversation about abolition in full readiness.