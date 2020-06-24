A Dream of Lasting Solidarity at the Dyke March

The Dyke March is not Pride, but it certainly counts as “events following.” Over the weekend, I reached out to two other protesters to share my anxieties. Julia, who asked that I not use her real name, a white transgirl who was at the front of the march, felt frustrated by the way marshals, distinguished by their running up ahead to block traffic, were “working with the cops” to keep the pace of the march slow and “literally pushing people off the roadway, physically restraining people from moving past the head of the march.” This kind of collaboration was “very distressing for a theoretically anti-cop protest,” she said and, for her, symbolized the impulse to “retain white respectability in order to maintain power over more marginalized groups, even when [they are] theoretically acting for the sake of them.”

Since it was Juneteenth, some people had better things to do entirely. Nancy, which is also not her real name, a Black clinical staffer at Planned Parenthood (which provides trans health services and was recently the site of an organized CEO ousting), felt turned off by the march’s name. “I feel suspicious of things that call upon love at this moment,” she said. Emotion can smooth over the work that needs to be done, and “there’s something about the idea of breaking the chains with love feels a little too much like 1990s multiculturalism”—the Benetton ad effect, if you will. After a run-in with a drum circle of mostly white women in the Village, she spent the evening relaxing outdoors with friends.

Nancy grew up in a student organizing group and sympathized with protesters suspicious of allies who appear to have come to the abolitionist movement overnight: “It’s a critical politic,” she said, “and it’s not one that a person necessarily comes to lightly.” There may be potential in these tenuous new coalitions, but whether people are committing to the long road of an abolitionist politic or just a slogan remains an open question in these early days. In an interview with NBC News in April, the organizer, educator, and curator Mariame Kaba insisted that history contains the lessons we need to learn. Looking back at movements around “domestic violence, and sexual violence in particular,” she said, you see how “the feminists of the 1960s and ’70s who were pushing for a more serious addressing of gender violence, particularly racialized gendered violence, were asking for the system to take that more seriously. But their solutions were decidedly noncarceral.”